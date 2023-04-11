Banking Crisis Widens Geographic Innovation Gap for Startups





An innovation gap has long existed in the United States, with startups concentrated in major cities such as San Francisco and New York, and much of the central part of the country relatively depleted of young tech companies generating new ideas. The recent banking crisis that brought down Silicon Valley Bank, which served about half of U.S. startups, could make this gap even more pronounced.

Ben Milne, founder of Des Moines-based blockchain technology company Brale and first founder of Des Moines-based payment technology company Dwolla, said: “It’s a little disappointing.”

Max Brickman, managing director of Heartland Ventures in Columbus, Ohio, says some of this is due to people’s mindsets rather than reality.

“There’s this perception that you have to go to the coast, you end up going there, and historically very few startups are actually headquartered in the Midwest,” he said.

Following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, many startups moved their bank accounts from community and regional banks to megabanks.

“This will further concentrate the power and leverage that these big banks have, mostly on the coast,” Brickman said.

Why Location Matters

Technically, startups can also use online and mobile banking from banks wherever they are based. But for startups, meeting in person is valuable.

Healy Jones, vice president of financial strategy at Kruze Consulting, says a lot of the important networking happens locally.

“We successfully introduce clients to venture capitalists, including banks, law firms and accounting firms,” Jones said. “Part of my job is having coffee with VCs. I take them out to dinner so I can get to know them. , you can introduce them and say, ‘We have some very interesting customers that are raising money.. Why don’t we talk about it?’

The downfall of Silicon Valley Bank has put the spotlight on the need to have connections and the need to use them.

“Many large companies in the fintech space have used these connections and networks to help many startups that were at risk of not being able to cover their short-term costs, and other banks that could provide adequate funding. and other fintechs to help raise funds and open new accounts,” said Pitchbook analyst Rudy Yang. increase. “It has been very heartwarming to see within the community. It shows the power of these connections, especially in the modern banking crisis that occurs within hours.”

Many of these heated conversations took place over WhatsApp and text messages. But building this kind of network still has a big face-to-face component.

“Having a human connection for the partnership is definitely very important,” Yang said.

Midwestern cities like Des Moines and Kansas City have their own culture of networking and supporting startups, Milne said.

“You are one degree apart from anyone in town,” he said. “If I get a referral from one of the 50 people, tomorrow I will talk to a stranger on the phone. Join in. Helped me in front of the whiteboard People were just like that when I got to town. It was really influential to me. Our career is not over yet, but there are people who have the desire to help the next generation grow. I think it’s a challenge to get out of.

A rural bank in a town of 30,000 inhabitants will have a different level of sophistication than a top-tier bank, he noted.

“Both are called banks, but it’s very difficult to compare them on their own,” Milne said. “There are some opportunities to be discovered when you’re in a big city.”

Flight to a major bank

Milne tries to work with Des Moines’ bank whenever he can.

“I’m a little old school in that respect,” he said. “I believe in local banks.”

But in the wake of SVB’s failure, “I’m going to start thinking about where to put the program. It’s clear that there are advantages to working with a larger financial institution than there was a month or two ago.” It’s a tough time to be a brand new person, building your first fintech application in a town where no one knows what you’re talking about. “

Milne said that as deposits leave smaller communities, those communities will eventually have less money flowing into loans.

“So the incentive for businesses is to keep moving to big banks now,” he said.

Fintech firms have recently moved massively from regional and specialty banks to the top four banks to keep deposits safe in banks considered too big to fail, Jones said. and can undermine innovation in several ways.

“First of all, the money center banks where many startups deposit their cash tend to have technology, startup and venture capital bankers in only a few cities, primarily San Francisco and New York. It makes it harder for innovators to get the banking advice they need.”

Specialty banks, such as the former Silicon Valley Bank, tend to be better at providing loans to the specific sectors and geographies they serve than financial center banks, Jones said.

“If these specialized banks have fewer deposits and more of those deposits go into the treasury, money market accounts, and other savings vehicles that banks cannot use for lending, funding startups in certain regions will You can see that it decreases,” Jones said.

What can fill the gap

There is a new need for banks that understand technology start-ups.

“Large banks tend to have teams that understand startups. It will be much easier to open. 1 million accounts,” said Jones. “A staff member at a small bank branch might say, ‘That’s a lot of money. Is it money laundering? Drug dealers? is a start-up. We don’t actually have any financial information.””

In addition to having more tech-startup-savvy banks, Jones wants to increase insurance limits for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“What our clients are doing now, and what a lot of high net worth individuals are doing is, instead of having a $5 million checking account, they put a small amount in a checking account to fund it. The rest goes to the Treasury This does not drive the same type of innovation as the US [a bank that can lend to] technology startup. “

Yang argued that the geographic innovation gap will narrow over time as physical location becomes less important.

“Covid has changed so much that we no longer necessarily need to have offices in these states to be successful,” he said. “And fintech is becoming a more global business every day, which is why many fintech startups can scale globally and reduce their time-to-market from years to months or weeks. So, there are many B2B fintech infrastructure companies out there, not necessarily based on physical office location as people are entering other markets for business and talent. ”

But while Milne noted that the technological changes that took place during the pandemic helped pave the way for more digital banking, “fintech programs are still built on handshakes. , I think people are still on the plane getting to know each other and doing one of these deals and building big programs and these are five to 15 year relationships that will last for a long time.”

Communities that deliberately welcome entrepreneurs and founders will thrive, he said.

“And when a community thrives, it gets worse over time,” Milne said. He cited New York as an example. It wasn’t always the tech scene, but now it is, through accelerator and incubator projects like the Fintech Innovation Lab and Barclays Rise powered by Techstars.

“You have these anchors that people put in, and it takes 10 to 20 years to really start paying dividends,” Milne said. The process of growing a really strong community begins, I think 10 years ago you could have the whole Des Moines tech scene in a coffee shop, and now, how many accelerators are there, banks involved in backing We can’t even track the numbers.” Similar efforts are underway in Ohio, he said.

Brickman hopes regulators will allay market concerns about bank risk.

“People would be scared if this was just a new way of life and the banks would just fail every now and then,” he said. “I think we need to bring stability and certainty. Whether it’s through raising FDIC limits or making things like sweep accounts more common and easier to set up and better known. I don’t know if it’s because it’s because it allows people to be

