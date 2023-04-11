Another Google Assistant Shutdown: Third-Party Smart Displays Are Dead





Lenovo Smart Display 7: The latest (2019) third-party smart display.

lenovo

This Lenovo Google Assistant Smart Display is the first device powered by Android Things.

lenovo

JBL Link View.

JBL

LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 smart display.

LG

Lenovo Smart Clock 2. It’s also probably dead.

lenovo

Google Assistant continues to suffer from Google’s product shutdown. The latest product to die is the third-party Google Assistant smart display. 9to5Google first spotted this notice quietly posted on Google Duo’s support page.

Important: Google no longer provides software updates for third-party smart displays (Lenovo Smart Display (7, 8, 10), JBL Link View, LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display). This can affect the quality of video calls and meetings.

We’re pretty sure the announcement applies to all third-party Google Smart Displays launched to date, so the product line is ending. Google’s first-party smart displays, the Google Nest Hub and Nest The Hub Max is going nowhere and will be the only option on the market.

Google Smart Displays bring the Google Assistant on screen and support all the same commands as Google Assistant speakers like Google Home and Nest Audio. Just shout “Hey Google” and it will try to recognize your command. This screen adds the ability to display a visual accompaniment to your search results. Usually either text, photo slideshow, timer, media or smart home controls. The system is touchscreen and has a very basic user interface that you can swipe without having to speak.

The smart display plan launched in 2017 as Google’s answer to devices like the Amazon Echo Show. Google didn’t initially launch its own display, instead using several third-party manufacturers to build its first devices. The $250 Lenovo Smart Display was the first to roll out and received the most press.

Google’s plans to use third-party smart displays have always seemed a little strange. Because the company created product guidance for its partners that it did not follow in its own products, it used the discrepancy to undermine its partners in the market. The third-party smart display runs Android Things, a newer version of Android that has been slightly scaled down for IoT devices, and the standard SoC platform for these devices was his Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 624 home hub platform.

A year later, when it came time for Google to release its first-party smart display, it didn’t follow any of the recommendations it provided to third parties. Instead of Android Things, it used an improved OS based on the Google Chromecast platform and didn’t run the heavier Android Things, which allowed it to use cheaper chips from Amlogic. The result was a device that slashed the price of all third-party options by at least $50 and probably killed interest in third-party options.

Google’s plans to turn Android Things into a general purpose IoT OS failed and the project was discontinued in early 2021. These third-party devices have been limp ever since. Cast OS on the Google Home Hub has also been discontinued and replaced by Fuchsia.

Google Smart Display still has a derivative product, Google Smart Clock. His two of them were made exclusively by Lenovo, and Google never made a first-party version. Smart clocks are probably dead too. I’m not running Google Duo, so it’s not listed on the Google Duo support page. Like smart displays, smart clocks still run Android Things, but with a more streamlined interface that revolves around morning and night tasks like setting alarms and checking the weather.

The device won’t be bricked anytime soon and won’t get future updates, but will continue to work for an indeterminate amount of time. Lenovo has had the most sales of these devices, with all of the company’s smart displays and smart clocks listed as “out of stock.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/04/google-is-killing-third-party-google-assistant-smart-displays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

