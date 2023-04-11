What is the secret of Tnuva’s food technology success?





Israel is a hub for food innovation. At its core is his Tnuva, the country’s largest food manufacturer.

Each year, Tnuva’s R&D Innovation Center launches about 80 new products, according to the company’s Chief Innovation Officer Shay Cohen and Chief R&D Officer Pnina Sverdlov.

“We understand that we need to provide solutions for all consumers,” Sverdlov told The Jerusalem Post. We also knew we had to do everything to bring a new way of thinking about technology, ingredients and food to the company.”

Tnuva’s innovative approach

Tnuva takes a two-pronged approach to food innovation, which Sverdlov and Cohen shared last month at the Future Food-Tech conference in San Francisco. First, it operates an R&D Innovation Center, which, according to Sverdlov, employs a team of food technologists, engineers, laboratory workers, regulatory experts and his project manager.

“The center has extensive experience and unique expertise in many aspects of the food industry, including product formulation, production scaling, food regulation and staying ahead of consumer trends,” she said. I got

Pnina Sverdlov, Chief Research and Development Officer at Tnuva (Credit: RAMI ZARANGER)

The center gives Tnuva an edge when working with start-ups – the second approach. Tnuva works with dozens of startups, including the Fresh Start FoodTech Incubator (a joint project with OurCrowd, Tempo and Finistere) to keep ideas on the cutting edge.

“Today, our portfolio of products, categories, know-how, brands and manufacturing capabilities is the equivalent of 40 startups,” Cohen told the Post. “Ultimately, we are investing in food technology and partnerships to create a growth engine for the group and deliver the solutions consumers demand.”

Success is “when the food is made of good ingredients, is affordable and, of course, tastes good,” said Sverdlov.

A food technology industry focused on alternative proteins has recently exploded in Israel.According to the Good Food Institute Israel, between 2018 and 2020, investment in Israeli alternative food companies will range from $14 million to $114 million. million dollars. According to figures shared by Start-Up Nation Central, about 230 food tech companies were in Israel at the end of 2022. $473 million was invested that year, most of it in the alternative protein sector.

Tnuva entered the alternative protein industry 20 years ago, according to Sverdlov. Today, it’s booming as more people realize the need for alternative proteins to stay healthy and slow climate change, she said.

Search for replacements

Last month, Ever After Foods, a subsidiary of Haifa-based stem cell companies Tnuva and Pluri, announced the launch of a bioreactor platform to transform cells into high-quality cultivated meat products for the mass market. The company says its bioreactors are more efficient than other bioreactors, allowing him to increase productivity by as much as 700% while using fewer resources.

Another area of ​​interest, according to the company, is milk replacer. Tnuva already offers soy, almond, coconut and oat substitutes. Additionally, they work with companies that can produce pea-based milk replacers.

Shay Cohen, Chief Innovation and Corporate Venture Officer at Tnuva and Managing Director of Tnuva Ventures, said: (Credit: Rami Zaranger)

They’re also working on a new class of sugar substitutes, Cohen noted.

Another focus is improving food processing. This is known as clean labeling.

“This industry is pretty processed and needs to be cleaned up,” Sverdlov told the Post. “We understand that taste comes first, but the ingredients and processing of our products matter. Our concern is that people eat good, nutritious food.”

From another angle, Cohen added that food packaging and packaging technology are also booming.

Late last month, the prime minister’s office announced that it has positioned the promotion of alternative proteins as a “national goal”, based on the understanding that it is the solution to food security and that the supply and production of alternative proteins will be strengthened. Israeli economy. ‘The government said he is working with Tnuva on this initiative.

“I think the government recognizes that foodtech is one of our major areas of innovation and a national asset,” Cohen explained. It connects financial investors and major food companies like us.”

Sverdlov said the government’s first efforts should be directed toward regulation. To make it safe, fast and easy for companies to stay in Israel and certify new food products, it can now take him as long as 12 months to get through the regulatory process.

“I feel the government is taking this very seriously,” Cohen said. “We are just getting started.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/article-738884 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related