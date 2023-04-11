Google removes four attribution models for advertisers





Announcement: Google will update its measurement model starting May 2023.

In an April 6 announcement, Google said it would be removing four attribution models from both Google Ads and Google Analytics.

First Click Linear Time Decay Location Based Decision Behind Change

Google Ads’ dedicated liaison, Ginny Marvin, provided a series of tweets to further elaborate on the sudden change in the attribution service.

Today, we announced that Google Ads and GA4 are retiring non-last-click rule-based attribution models. This includes First Click, Linear, Positioning Base and Time Decay.

We recommend data-driven attribution (DDA). Last click is still available.

Details on why and when:

— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 6, 2023

Why: The introduction of DDA three years ago has significantly reduced the use of rule-based attribution models. Less than 3% of Google Ads conversion actions currently use them. DDA is the most widely adopted, available to all companies, and has no data requirements.

— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 6, 2023

According to Google, data-driven attribution models are the most commonly used models for automated bidding conversions.

Additionally, Google’s web conversions across the four retired models combined are less than 3%. From their perspective, removing underused attribution models is a way to consolidate and simplify measurement.

Advertisers react to news

The sudden announcement sparked mixed reactions from advertisers on social media.

Some responded to Marvin that the change made sense.

All Client Conversions We’ve been using DDA with Google Ads for about a year now.Surprised people find this ‘new’

— Joe May (@JoeMayLI) April 7, 2023

Others on Twitter expressed their displeasure with the news.

David Kyle argues that removing attribution models deprives marketers of necessary and valuable insights that help them make more informed decisions.

This is a terrible decision! Although DD should be used for optimization, viewing the data with these other models can provide useful insights.

— David Kyle | davidkyle.x (@DavidKyle) April 7, 2023

In other online posts, advertisers are wary of moving completely to data-driven attribution models. This model tends to give his Google Ads campaign more credit for conversions than other channels. If it becomes difficult to measure or justify the performance of other paid media channels, you can invest more marketing dollars in Google Ads.

What advertisers need to know

Accounts using any of the four retired attribution models should be ready to go.

Google’s Attribution Model Deprecation Timeline May 2023: For Google Analytics 4 properties, time decay, linear, first click, and location-based models will no longer be available for new conversion actions. June 2023: For Google Ads accounts, time decay, linear, first click, and location-based models will no longer be available for new conversion actions. September 2023: Google will retire his four attribution models in both Google Ads and Google Analytics4.

When the model is deprecated,[アトリビューション]It will also be removed from the model comparison report in the tab and from the Google Ads overview page.

But what about conversion actions that already use these models?

Google has confirmed that conversion actions using near-deprecated models are automatically converted to data-driven attribution models.

Advertisers can choose an existing “last click” attribution model, but must manually make this change for each conversion action.

Start (or continue) the attribution conversation internally

Conversion measurement is an important conversation for every marketer.

Understanding the impact of changing your attribution model on campaign performance is essential before switching.

This is especially true for top-of-the-funnel campaigns where the first click model is likely to be a good fit.

Start using the model comparison tool to identify fundamental measurement changes that can help drive strategy change.

Ahead of deadlines, marketers are better able to explain changes to clients and other departments within the company.

Featured Image: Andriy Yalansky/Shutterstock

