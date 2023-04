Google, Amazon layoffs: companies offer a year’s salary to encourage employees to voluntarily leave

Big tech companies have laid off thousands of employees this year, but it seems like it wasn’t enough. Both Google and Amazon have already laid off some employees in some regions, but both companies are struggling to lay off workers in European countries, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon and Google struggle to lay off workers

Google and Amazon believe it will be difficult to fire people in the region due to strict labor protection laws in these countries. In some European countries, these tech companies cannot fire employees without discussing the issue with employee interest groups.

By law, companies are legally required to consult these councils before enforcing layoffs. This includes the process of data collection, discussion, and appeal options which can be time consuming. In France and Germany, Google is seeking help from these groups to quickly resolve layoffs.

In France, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reportedly asked its employees to voluntarily resign and receive good severance pay in return.

The report further reveals that Amazon is offering a severance package of one year’s salary when some senior managers with five to eight years of experience voluntarily resign. increase. The company also provides time off to retiring employees so that their shares can be vested and paid out as bonuses.

Also see: Google layoffs: Some Alphabet employees could get up to Rs 2.6 crore in severance pay

In Germany, Amazon fires probationary employees and gives them the option to voluntarily leave.

The report quotes a Google spokesperson. “We have worked carefully and individually for each country where reductions are being made to ensure full compliance with local legal requirements, which vary from region to region, and are complex and time-consuming.

Specifically, Google plans to cut 500 of its 8,000 employees in the UK. These employees are offered a confidential retirement package. Tech giants are working with the council to narrow down the number and types of employees included in voluntary retirement plans. The tech giant is reportedly not ready to negotiate the number of departures. It is possible to negotiate salary packages for such employees. In Dublin and Zurich, Google plans to lay off more than 200 of her employees.

Also read: Bard vs ChatGPT: Sundar Pichai explains why Google was late to launch AI chatbots

ALSO WATCH: AI Artist Shows What Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, And Other Rich People Would Look Like If They Were Poor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-amazon-layoffs-companies-offer-1-year-salary-to-encourage-employees-to-resign-voluntarily-376801-2023-04-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related