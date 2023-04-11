Make the world a data-driven place in the cloud





Kim: Yes. This is the really cool thing about the cloud. Because when you have all the data, you can do amazing things with it and innovation happens like crazy. We see this in everything happening with OpenAI, ChatGPT, and more. Power BI also has many AI capabilities on the platform. And a key aspect of the highly useful AI capabilities are those available to business users. For example, a natural language query that allows you to ask questions and get the answers as a graph, or ask the system, “What is influencing cancellations? What measurements are influencing them?” such as key influencer analysis. And even with the latest AI capabilities, GPT-3 is actually used to generate code for business users to write measures to datasets. So you can easily generate code to calculate year-over-year calculations and more complex calculations using only natural language.

It enables business users to dig and interact with data like never before to build literacy like never before. We also have a retail company we work with, some of our biggest customers, where his 40% of users use these features on a regular basis. I mean, someone used to open the report, get the number, and move on. Now they can do even more with it and ask themselves those questions. be more efficient. Business users can do it themselves, but it makes business users and opens up an unprecedented array of possibilities across business lines.

Laurel: And that’s a really great point. Anil, you don’t necessarily need a data scientist to help you get these kinds of insights from your data. Many back-office operations were mentioned, such as tax, ERP, and enterprise resource planning. So how else are we looking at ways people can be empowered to make decisions and actually spend less time deep in spreadsheets, but also innovate and change the way they deliver goods and services? mosquito?

Anil: Of course. that’s a great question. Also, Kim’s comments on OpenAI and ChatGPT bring about a lot of differentiating mindsets and features, transforming the role of his scientist as well as his users and data as part of his business. How you see some of the feature teams adopting these technologies is a multi-pronged approach, right?The first is close collaboration with cloud service providers like Microsoft and the text See his AI, machine learning innovations and capabilities such as mining. Simple things like text mining used to be data science experiments. I was hypothesizing, especially in medical services. Suppose someone looks at a set of text and wants to know, “Hey, what’s a disease? What’s a prescription? What’s a diagnosis?” They were all machine learning models that used to do that.

But Microsoft has open or applied AI capabilities. Just send that stream of text and it will automatically output in terms of “Hey, what’s wrong with you?” Out-of-the-box classes automatically classify diseases, conditions, medications, doctors, and more. It’s a simple innovation. I’m not talking about OpenAI or anything like that. If you need to use some of these capabilities, you should work closely with hyperscaler providers such as Microsoft Azure who have invested heavily in innovation to provide these capabilities. And there are a lot of these technical forums. Become a CDO [chief data officer] Forums, innovation forums and focus group discussions that bring innovative features to run on any hyperscaler. That’s another place we need to get in touch. It is recommended to use a very modular architecture. For example, switching between OCR engines or language translation engines, or just a few examples where things continue to mature.

Building your architecture in a very modular way makes switching between them very easy as well. And ultimately it all boils down to a very diverse team that delivers these capabilities. Encouraging training, advanced training, and combining the diverse skills of the tech business like you talked about, it’s clear that the combination of that brings a new way of thinking to the teams themselves, which in turn will help them move forward. You will be able to adopt some of the innovations and features. out of the market itself. This is how I see it impacting his ERP and back office transformations at scale, including tax and more. Some of these features can definitely be used there. For example, taxes. When it comes to taxes, there is a massive data stream flowing from unstructured data. It’s a PDF document, part of an unformatted document. How do you make sense of it? There are many pluggable AI capabilities that can transform data into structured formats that regulators believe in as well. The impact from there is pretty big.

Laurel: This is a great example of what is possible in a very busy back office now that hyperscalers in cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure offer many of these capabilities. How can companies create interoperability opportunities between cloud platforms and modern technologies, and how can they continue to take data governance seriously, especially in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare? do you want?

Anil: Most companies have good data governance in place with agreed definitions and are in the realm of regulation that the industry already supports. For example, if you look at the mortgage industry, if someone comes in and asks for a loan, that customer has certain factors, and there are certain factors that they can disclose to the rest of the organization, but there are certain factors that they can’t disclose. . So from a data perspective, governance is in place. When it comes to applied AI services, Microsoft Azure and other platforms already consider some of the ethical aspects of AI. From a forecasting perspective, what can analytics do? What can’t it do? It was covered from that point of view.

