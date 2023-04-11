Pay $20,000 to infect Android devices via Google Play Store The Register





Kaspersky suggests that if you want to sneak malware onto people’s Android devices via the official Google Play store, it could cost around $20,000.

This is because a Russian information security organization surveyed nine dark web markets from 2019 to 2023 and found a number of codes and services sold to infect and hijack Google Play users’ phones and tablets. After discovering that

Cybercriminals need a Play developer account to share malicious apps from Google’s official store. According to Kaspersky, these accounts sell for between $60 and $200 each. loader.

Uploading spyware to the Play Store for people to download and install can get Google’s attention and destroy your app and developer account. The loader tries to avoid it. This is software that criminals can hide in harmless legitimate-looking apps installed from official stores, and at a convenient time the loader will fetch and apply app updates containing malicious code. increase. Steal data or commit fraud.

That update may request additional permissions to access the victim’s files and may need to be obtained from an unofficial store with the victim’s approval. It depends on your setup. The app may refuse to work normally until the loader is allowed, convincing Mark to open his device to scammers. These tools are more expensive, ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 depending on the complexity and functionality required.

According to Kaspersky’s report, “Among the loader features, authors may highlight user-friendly UI designs, convenient control panels, victim country filters, support for the latest Android versions, etc.” or offer to send a demo version to a prospective customer.

“Cybercriminals can also add functionality to trojanized apps to detect debugger or sandbox environments,” the researchers added. “If a suspicious environment is detected, the loader may cease its operation or notify cybercriminals that it has likely been discovered by a security investigator.”

Criminals who don’t want to pay thousands of dollars for a loader can pay significantly less, between $50 and $100, for a binding service that hides malicious APK files in legitimate applications. However, these have a lower success rate of installation compared to loaders, so even the criminal underworld gets what it pays for.

Other illegal services sold on these forums include virtual private servers ($300) that allow attackers to redirect traffic or take control of infected devices, There are web injectors ($25 to $80) that monitor your device for visiting selected websites. Replace those pages with malicious pages that steal login information and more.

Criminals can pay to obfuscate malware. And you can even get a better price if you buy a package deal. “One of her sellers says he’s $440 and he’s offering obfuscation for 50 files, but the same provider he’s only processing one file costs about $30,” the team said of his Kaspersky says.

Additionally, attackers can purchase installs for between 10 cents and $1 per install in order to increase the number of malicious app downloads and make them more attractive to other mobile users.

For clarity, Google Play intentionally does not allow the sale of malicious apps in its store. However, even with pre-screening apps and removing malicious apps as soon as they are found, criminals still find ways to bypass these security measures and upload malware-infected apps to official stores. increase.

Kaspersky says it found over 1.6 million malicious or unwanted software installers targeting mobile users last year alone. Unfortunately, security shops predict that these threats will only become “more complex and sophisticated” in the future.

To avoid becoming an unwitting victim, the researchers cautioned users not to enable the installation of unknown apps, and constantly checked app permissions to ensure that they were not required to perform their functions. Make sure you are not accessing any more.

And for organizations: Use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication to prevent your developer account from being hijacked and spreading malware. I also recommend monitoring dark web forums for credential dumps in case yours is listed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/10/kaspersky_google_play_malicious_apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related