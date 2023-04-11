Innovative Local Government Introduces Augmented Reality for Creative Directions





How Digital Municipality is Modernizing Cities

When life came to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Coral Gables, just outside Miami, entertained homebound children through an AR app promoted by the Department of Community Recreation. continued. Innovation and Technology and Chief Innovation Officer.

Coral Gables is developing a new mobile digital experience platform that incorporates AR. The city is evaluating system integrators for the project. But to save costs, Coral Gables is developing as much of its own technology as possible, including analytics and Internet of Things capabilities, Rodolfo said.

We work with small and medium-sized vendors and big tech companies, but only get involved when there’s a gap, Rodolfo said.

Coral Gables uses Amazon Web Services as their leading cloud hosting and integration provider for their enterprise systems and digital experience platform.

In a Zoom demonstration, Rodolfo placed his smartphone camera over the brochure and played a video presenting information about Coral Gables. The user will see his AR icon on his mobile app. Point your phone at the brochure and press the play button to play a video about the city’s history and smart his journey through the city.

Coral Gables uses AR combined with computer vision algorithms and location-aware GPS to capture which direction your device is facing. The city’s Geographic Information Systems Lab is testing some of these technologies with digital twin use cases. Rodulfo compares the technology to commercial gaming apps. Commercial gaming apps allow users to view character and avatar images in real-world environments around town.

Coral Gables will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, and Rodulfo plans to provide information about the city’s landmarks in AR. Point your camera at a landmark, like the historic City Hall, and you’ll get all the metadata and rich media information about the place, he says.

Investigate: How digital twins can help cities study the operation of infrastructure systems.

yellow brick road to augmented reality

Frisco, a city of 226,000 people, has developed an AR plan to enhance the residents’ perspective of the urban space. The city is building a new 150,000-square-foot public library, which is expected to be completed in 2023. Frisco uses AR to help citizens navigate their libraries. It’s about the size of a Walmart Supercenter.

Visitors scan the QR code with their mobile phones to launch the city’s mobile app. Next, experience yellow brick road-type features that help people navigate around the library to areas such as the children’s section, adult reading room, or makerspace, Cooley says.

The AR feature allows visitors to go upstairs to the reading room to see if the study area is reserved. This feature can also inform visitors of hidden library amenities. Here she may not know there are 3D printers, says Cooley.

The same app will also help citizens navigate through the park and find landmarks such as artwork, he said. Provide multi-directional help by panning left, right, or 360 degrees to help users see elements of the park. AR capabilities allow users to see boardwalk elements along the way and include descriptions of historic homes and wildlife.

Explore: How smart city leaders are breaking down data silos.

Vendor testing for the future

Cooley says Frisco is scrutinizing technology vendors for AR apps. First, the vendor he runs the technology by Cooley. He then invites the department heads over to decide what they need.

According to Cooley, they go through a pretty rigorous process of culling things before they even get to the point where they’re willing to pay for the app to actually implement it.

Library functionality is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. While the city is still in the early stages of developing his AR app, Cooley sees real merit in the technology. We believe this will provide a higher level of service to our citizens.

