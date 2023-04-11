Google Pixel 7A leak reveals new blue color





As we get closer and closer to Google I/O 2023, it looks like new hardware will be the driving force behind this year’s event. Google is set to unveil its latest mid-tier phone, his Pixel 7A, at his I/O keynote on May 10th. The company has a long history of utter incompetence when it comes to leak containment and product confidentiality, and 7A was no exception.

Now we’re taking a look at what appears to be Google’s official marketing render of the phone (via 9to5Google), which shows off a new blue color option available alongside black and white. far from it. Google seems very reluctant to go bold with color again, which is a shame.

Is it worth waiting for the $449+ Pixel 7?

Images have been published by MySmartPrice and OnLeaks and confirm that the Pixel 7A looks more like Google’s flagship phone than any previous A-series. You get the same camera bar design with cutouts for the two lenses, and the side rails look like metal again (like the 6A). Without the fuller display bezels, most people would have a hard time distinguishing this from last year’s Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7A is rumored to feature the same Tensor G2 chip as the 7 and 7 Pro. And it looks like Google has finally given in to pressure from Samsung, OnePlus, and other competitors with his 90Hz display. This is another spec it shares with the Pixel 7.

There are differences between them, including the camera hardware, but perhaps Google seems ready to repeat some nice quality-of-life improvements with the Pixel 6A. Note that it sells for $299 and the 6A basically sells for $299. The big question is where the price of the 7A will end up. Personally, I’m more excited about the much-rumored Pixel Fold as the next entrant in the foldable phone space.

