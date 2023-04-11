QEDC Announces 15 Finalists for Queen’s Tech + Innovation Challenge QNS.com





The Queens Economic Development Corporation and Mayor Donovan Richards Jr. announced on March 29th the 15 finalists for the 2023 Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge (QTIC). their startup.

QTIC is the continuation of Queens StartUP! A business plan competition run by QEDC for the past 16 years.

Over the course of QTIC, dozens of attendees took entrepreneurship classes, participated in one-on-one mentorship opportunities, and attended networking events to develop their pitches. You can also get advice from experts.

A total of 44 teams submitted their business plans to the judges in five categories. From this pool, the jury selected 15 finalists listed below.

Gean Martinez and Alexander Miles of Consumer Tech Division Breakthru: Learning to Engage Youth with Business 2 Acquisition Platform Charles Medenilla of ChipedIn: Crowdgifting Platform for Buying Gifts from Wish Lists Marfry Hernandez of Zion Quest: Multimedia Apps for Digital Creators Enterprise Jiahui Lu and Feargal OSullivan of Sales Slice of Tech Division: A software-as-a-service business that provides sales analytics solutions that help businesses increase revenue and optimize sales operations Max Burt of Gourmeal: Lou Carpino of PomPom Fairy: Consumption B2B cashback platform that offers consumers instant cashback rewards curated by AI without putting their personal data at risk Cuthbert A. Onikute of DalO Systems: Africa as a Beachhead Market in Waste Management B2B operation and logistics management tools for SMEs in BZT (Beacon Zone Technology) Kiyeon Nam: fashion tech startup developing IoT-based smart clothing and connected mobile network platform Two Nights by Louie Chang: An Inclusive Renovation Marketplace for Non-English Speaking Contractors in New York’s Community Sector Felika Robertson of I Am Yogi Studios: A Variety of Yoga Services and Services for Women of Color Delicia Davis Library of The Luxe offering products: Adrian Cepeda of The Worlds Borough Bookshop, a multimedia publishing company that bridges the gap between education and entertainment: celebrating and selling BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) books It’s a Latino-owned bookstore. Baked By Noon: A granola brand that connects people around the shared value of wellness and inspires customers to rethink their snack purchases. We do business as Little Chef Productions: A culinary lab that specializes in chef-prepared meals for businesses such as daycare centers, learning centers, cafes, offices and event venues.

In May, the same judges will select one winner in each category, each receiving $20,000 in seed funding.

Richards wishes the 15 finalists the best as they continue to compete.

According to Richards, the 15 finalists announced today are among the best and brightest The Worldsborough has to offer. Thanks to the Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge, these finalists have a great opportunity to showcase their ideas and have significant support to bring their ideas to life.

QEDC Executive Director Seth Bornstein congratulated this year’s finalists and reminded those who didn’t advance that they can try again next year.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Richards and his staff for their time and expertise in creating this useful program. . Resorts World New York City. Flushing Bank; AT&T; Airbnb; JetBlue Ventures; Patrick Jenkins & Associates;

Founded in 1977, QEDC supports small businesses, encourages entrepreneurship, and promotes communities through programs focused on supporting low- to middle-income earners, women, minorities, and immigrants. , strives to create and retain jobs.

Click here for more information on QEDC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qns.com/2023/04/queens-tech-innovation-challenge-finalists/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related