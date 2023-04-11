Commerce Award $2 Million to Drive Innovative Business and Manufacturing Growth Statewide





Evergreen Manufacturing Grants are intended to create new jobs in manufacturing, research and development.

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced a $2 million grant to promote manufacturing job growth and economic opportunity statewide, with a special focus on rural areas. bottom. Six companies and four innovation cluster organizations were each awarded $200,000 through the Evergreen Manufacturing Grant program.

These grants support the Building an Economy Through Manufacturing (BEST) Act passed by the Washington State Legislature in 2021 to provide a framework for adding 300,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next decade. Support.

Beta Hatch, Chelan County This grant will be used for research, development, and pilot projects in Wenatchee to expand the company’s controlled environmental agriculture and manufacturing of insect-derived products. The funds will support the renovation of existing structures and pre-construction designs for the project, which will create $9 million in capital expenditures and 39 jobs.

King County EDGE Cluster (EDGE) In partnership with Washington Maritime Blue, EDGE is launching Washington’s first private cellular network in the Tacoma mudflats. The grant will support the first phase of a project to provide coverage to multiple shipping manufacturers and is expected to create 96 jobs. Partners in this project include SAFE Boats International, Silverback Marine, Motive Power Marine, Trident Seafoods, City of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities, and 5g Open Innovation Lab. EDGE is part of the first cohort of the Commerces Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP).

Evergreen Bioscience Innovation Cluster (EBIC), Spokane County EBIC develops the Bioscience Innovation Building (BIB), a state-of-the-art laboratory for drug and medical device development. BIB facilitates new R&D and manufacturing with minimal capital investment, improves collaboration between industry and academic researchers, and provides space for bioscience workforce training. State grants will assist with site selection studies, additional building requirements, and preliminary design work. When completed, the 55,000 to 90,000 square foot building is projected to create up to 384 jobs. Partners on this project include Greater Spokane, Inc., the Spokane County Department of Health Sciences and Services, Impact Washington, and Port of Benton. EBIC is also included in his first ICAP cohort.

King County First Mode Company will use the new funding to help build a new facility to manufacture hybrid hydrogen battery power modules for heavy duty industrial vehicles. The project is estimated to generate more than $17 million in capital investment and create 70 new jobs over the next five years.

Inland Northwest Aerospace Consortium (INWAC), Spokane County INWAC has developed a statewide network of student-run manufacturing businesses to produce graduates in the workforce as part of the state’s high school career and technical education programs. increase. Project outputs include pilot program curriculum, materials, roadmap completion, and eventual expansion. The program is projected to create 290 jobs. The grant is supported by a $1.05 million matching fund over four years. Partners on this project include Greater Spokane, Inc., Spokane Valley’s East Valley School District, NEWESD101, Optimal Talent Dynamics, and Wagstaff, Inc.

The Snohomish County Ion Q quantum computing hardware and software company will build a quantum computer at a new research and manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington. Funding will support the design and engineering work required for a 2023 buildout. The project is expected to create more than 150 jobs and generate $7.1 million in new capital investment.

OCOchem, a cleantech startup in Richland, Washington, Benton County, is building a new pilot production plant to produce renewable chemicals needed for the agriculture and hydrogen sectors. Funding will support electrolyzer design and engineering work, as well as additional site preparation activities. The project has over $1 million in matching funds and will create up to 200 jobs over the next five years.

Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy LLC (PNWRE), Grays Harbor PNWRE, is planning a new manufacturing facility in Grays Harbor County that will utilize discarded forest biomass to produce wood pellets.

Sandstone Distillery, Thurston County Funding for this manufacturing project will allow the distillery to build a larger plant, including design, pre-construction activities, site preparation and permits. Located in the Thurston Craft Brewing and Distilling Innovation Partnership Zone (IPZ), the project has a total capital investment of $1.2 million. This will create 10-15 new jobs and increase the production of locally grown produce used in the distillery’s products.

Washington VERTical, in partnership with the Benton County Tri-Cities Economic Development Council (TRIDEC), VERTical offers large-scale powder metallurgy (PM), hot isostatic pressing (HIP) and electron beam welding (EBW). This grant will assist in conducting readiness assessments and business and market analysis. Total job creation is estimated at 50 to 100. VERTical is another member of the original ICAP cohort.

Washington State continues to invest in finding and building new platforms for innovation-based economic growth, particularly in manufacturing and clean energy, said Chris Green, commerce assistant director for economic development and competitiveness. said. These grants help create opportunities in emerging technologies, build infrastructure, create jobs in new industries, and drive economic gains that will strengthen communities for years to come.

OCOchem CEO and co-founder Todd Brix said the grant will be used to transform captured CO2, water and clean electricity into value-added sustainable chemicals, fuels and materials. It said it would expand and reduce its continued dependence on drilled and polluted fossil fuels. OCOchem is grateful to the Washington State Department of Commerce, TRIDEC, and Energy Northwest for helping accelerate the R&D and engineering work towards building a large-scale carbon dioxide electrolyser. state.

“This grant will enable the Inland Northwest Aerospace Consortium to take the next important step in growing the region’s talent pipeline through the creation of a full-fledged manufacturing operation at East Valley High School. Providing opportunities to explore careers and acquire employable skills before graduation puts students on the cusp of the future and empowers businesses on the I-90 Aerospace Corridor to grow and thrive. I can give you my talent.”

The Evergreen Bioscience Innovation Building will provide a collaborative home for startups, capital, manufacturing, research institutions and professional service providers across Washington to ensure Washington State continues to be a leader in new bioscience innovation. said Evergreen board member Andy Johnson. Bioscience Innovation Cluster (EBIC).

