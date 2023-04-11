Google is discontinuing Dropcam and Nest Secure hardware next year.





Owners of Dropcam security cameras and Nest Secure systems have been given an unwelcome deadline by Google. Their smart home products will end on April 8th next year.

Google made an announcement on the Google Nest community site on Friday, stating that Dropcam and Dropcam Pro devices “will cease to function after that date,” as will the Nest Secure system. Both will be inaccessible in the Nest app within a year, and recordings from cloud-hosted video cameras will be erased.

After spending $555 million on Dropcam in 2014, Google ended the product line the following year and gave away the Nest camera to users who wanted to switch to Dropcam owners. At the time, Google attributed the move to the Dropcam backend not properly communicating with the new Google system.

Billed as an all-in-one home security solution that includes a digital door lock, NFC key fob, and window sensor, Nest Secure was released by Google in 2018 and retired in 2020. Google said at the time that it intended to continue to support it. Nest Secure, but as mentioned earlier, did not provide an end of support date. Now there is.

As an added bonus, Google will stop recurring payments for affected customers if they don’t plan to upgrade, as Nest Aware subscriptions (the paid services associated with Nest hardware) aren’t automatically canceled. We recommend that you set a reminder to

Google also announced the end of support for Works With Nest. This is Google’s third-party integration tool for Nest gear. The upcoming product has been migrated to Works With Google Home, and “existing connections will continue to work with his Nest account until September 29, 2023,” Google said.

Similar to when we announced the end of life for Dropcam in 2015, Google has a customer mitigation plan that does much the same by giving affected users free hardware, but the contract in this case is a little restrictive.

“If you’re a current Nest Aware subscriber, we offer Nest Cam (indoor, wired),” Google said. Coupons are available to buy Nest cameras for 50% off.

As for Nest Secure customers, they’re being pushed by security firm ADT, in which Google bought a 6.6% stake for $450 million in 2020. (equivalent to $485) or $200 to use on the Google Store,” Google said.

Google and ADT announced the Self Setup System late last month.

“Nest Aware is included in the ADT Monitoring subscription package,” said a Google spokesperson. “During the setup process, customers will be asked to confirm subscription exchanges and cancellations of subscriptions purchased from Google.”

ADT’s announcement doesn’t mention recording camera streams for later playback, or smart notifications from things like facial recognition and the sound of breaking glass. These services appear to be exclusive to Google Nest Aware. That means you’ll need another subscription.

We asked ADT for clarification and, oddly enough, Google responded instead.

