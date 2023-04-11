Get Tech Smart: How SEE Science Center Inspires Kids with STEM and NH Innovation





Click the YouTube video above to watch the full Get Tech Smart episode.

In the above episode of Get Tech Smart, Flo Nicholas sits down with SEE Science Center Executive Director Shana Hawrylchak and Deputy Director Peter Gustafson. For more than 30 years, the center has captivated visitors of all ages with interactive exhibits about light, electricity, sound and more.

Flo Nicholas:

I am really excited to have you all here. This is your chance to shine a spotlight on what’s going on at the SEE Science Center, why everyone in New Hampshire should know what you have to offer, and why they need to stop by is.

Shana Howilchuk:

I think the Science Center is one of Manchester’s hidden gems. People may not know us, but we are one of New Hampshire’s few hands-on science centers, serving Manchester, Nashua, and all of the surrounding towns and counties. I’m here. There are over 90 interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, including demonstration programs and birthday parties. A fun place for families to gather and spend time together as a family.

Peter Gustafsson:

Exhibit topics range from space to forces in motion to dinosaurs. There are exhibits on the properties of light bubbles, with exhibits focusing on the human genome, biology, simple mechanics, electricity and magnetism. These are typical exhibition topics for Hands-on Science Museums, which are primarily concerned with physics. And then there’s the LEGO Millyard Project, a Guinness record-holding exhibit. The world’s largest Lego minifigure scale model of Manchester’s Millyard. There is a running train, over 3 million LEGO bricks, and over 6000 LEGO Mini figures.We’ve had similar reactions from children and adults, and it’s a big surprise. Flo Nicholas

Flo Nicholas:

Besides walking around and looking at exhibits, what other hands-on STEM projects can kids do?

Shana Howilchuk:

We are proud that all our exhibits are hands-on. We try to make our components friendly for kids and families to come and experiment. So instead of just walking around looking at the display, you can actually interact with those phenomena and see how they work. We will also have all sorts of live demonstrations where you can put your hair up and blow air out of an air cannon. We also have a number of hands-on programs for schools, specializing in different age groups and offering different types of programs to inspire STEM participation.peter gustafson

Peter Gustafsson:

There’s also a mobile version of the program, so you can do chemistry in the classroom or do hands-on activities in LEGO engineering and problem-solving classes. You can go to the classroom and run the program there.

Flo Nicholas:

Since it’s April, parents are already looking for ways to get their kids out of the house this summer. What kind of programs do you run?

Shana Howilchuk:

We run our own camps, but we also have educators from other non-profits participating. We have a very fun spy camp. Kids will use his STEM skills to solve mysteries. We will also introduce the UNH STEM lab camp. Media Power Youth runs camps where kids debunk scientific theories and make their own movies. And starting this year, in collaboration with the Advanced Remanufacturing Institute, ARMI, we have introduced a biotechnology camp at the Science Centre. Two more of his camps with great partners include Animation with LEGO Camp, where he uses LEGO figures to design his own animated films, and Camp in partnership with FIRST Robotics to do his own robotics.

Peter Gustafsson:

They use LEGO Robot Cubes and program the robots to perform specific tasks. Tasks change every year. A little coding, a lot of problem solving and teamwork. This is the first step towards a FIRST program launched through a robot competition.

Flo Nicholas:

Let’s talk about what’s happening in STEM globally and locally. It’s always new innovations, new technologies, and so many new things coming out.How are you managing to keep up with this ever-changing world of STEM, keeping your exhibits up to date with all the evolving technologies we see? Huh? Shana Howilchuk

Shana Howilchuk:

I think a big part of that is working with partners. For example, we recently partnered with the New Hampshire Tech Alliance to showcase our product of the year because we want to showcase many of these amazing inventions happening here in New Hampshire. Many people don’t think of New Hampshire as a tech hub, but there are so many great tech companies here that we partner with to showcase them each year. is partnered with For example, we have partnered with ARMI to develop some of his STEM programs for middle school students and let them know that these careers have future potential. Many kids think they have to leave high school and go to Boston. Instead, they can stay local and contribute to the amazing things happening in our area.

Peter Gustafsson:

Field trips with ARMI introduce children to bioengineering and related concepts. Yesterday, I met Rockwell her automation fellow. They are bringing automation to the automotive industry, the food industry, and perhaps the bioengineering industry. This kind of opportunity is for high school graduates, college graduates, PhDs, all sorts of people and was so excited to tell the kids about it Flo Nicholas (left) said she is interviewing her Shana Hawrylchak and Peter Gustafson of the SEE Science Center.

Flo Nicholas:

There is a notion that nothing is going on here to do STEM. You have to go to Massachusetts, Maine, or Vermont. So it’s very important to me to shine a spotlight on organizations like yours that are doing great things. I want my kids to have experiences like this so they can let me go into tech or do science or engineering.

Shana Howilchuk:

I think you made a good point. Often children turn to science like the subjects they take in school, but they are not jobs, they are great opportunities. So having kids the chance to actually see what real work is can help open their eyes to little nooks and crannies they didn’t even know existed.

Peter Gustafsson:

Another summer camp is called Camp Summer Science and one of the modules in that camp is reverse engineering. Kids can bring something from home, take it apart, learn to use basic tools, and see what’s inside things like VCRs and CD players, and it’s an eye-opener. I want to be able to use the tools, take something apart, look at the internal parts and how they work together. Another module in the camp is Prototyping, where you come up with ideas for your Science Center exhibits and build prototypes. It was very interesting to see what kind of theme the children would exhibit. Being creative is important for technology and science. A lot of what we do is to enable people and children to be creative, have fun and pursue their interests.

Shana Howilchuk:

And I think the big thing we always talk about is it’s okay to fail. Failure is great and we all should celebrate it more. Because failure is where you learn. So get your kids used to tinkering and it’s okay if it doesn’t work out. If you start over again, you will learn something.

Flo Nicolas is an attorney, co-founder and COO of DEI Directive, a diversity, equity and inclusion technology company that provides a comprehensive DEI intelligence platform. She also creates Get Tech Smart and Get Resource Smart to share with partners in the Granite State News Collaborative.

