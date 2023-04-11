Looking for participants for BEYOND demo day TechNode





Registration for DEMO DAY of 2023 BEYOND Expo is now open. Expo invites startups and investment institutions. The deadline is April 15th.

Capital and innovation are essential driving forces for the development of the science and technology industry. To accelerate the improvement of industry chain linkages, gather more opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship, promote the deep integration of technological innovation and financial capital, explore more cooperation models, and stimulate market vitality. , BEYOND held a special DEMO DAY. Registration for the event is now open and welcomes exhibitors and investors from around the world.

After each day’s roadshow, the venue is opened for one-on-one communication between investors and companies, and is accessible to all companies participating in the roadshow. To qualify, businesses can identify themselves through the official app and participation badges.

The world’s top investment institutions gather at BEYOND to provide customized services for startups

BEYOND Organizing Committee aims to help startups find more cooperation opportunities through roadshows, as an important platform for demonstrating transformational outcomes and matching resources for science and technology innovation. . To achieve this, we invite top investors and investment institutions from around the world to join and cover our global capital network.

Top investment institutions such as Temasek, Hillhouse Capital, IDG Capital, Shenzhen Capital, EURAZEO, Lightspeed China, Gobi Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Sinovation Ventures, 5Y Capital and China Everbright Ltd have attended the event for the past two DEMO DAYS. About helping start-ups thrive and stimulating market vitality.

Participating Investors Global Cooperation Platform for Innovation Industries

During BEYOND Expo 2022, the BEYOND Organizing Committee, in cooperation with the Economic and Technological Development Department of the Macau SAR Government, held a special roadshow of Brazilian and Portuguese projects at the BEYOND Metaverse venue. A total of 12 companies from Brazil and Portugal participated. Investors from Kairous Capital, Creative Ventures, Yael Capital, LATAM China Tech, Ericsson ONE, New Frontier and other investment institutions were also invited. As epidemic prevention and control measures continue to improve, this year his DEMO DAY will become more international, with innovative entrepreneurs from around the world attending the event on the ground and carrying out an innovative roadshow and showcase the latest innovative products and ideas. The event will provide innovative global entrepreneurs with more diverse and international opportunities, communicate deeply with global capital one-on-one, accelerate the connection between capital and start-ups, and promote the growth of the technology industry. Promote development and success.

Looking back to improve the present and future

In the past two DEMO DAYs, the BEYOND Organizing Committee has invited 150 well-known investment institutions and investors from around the world to participate, providing exhibitors and investment institution representatives with an opportunity for efficient one-on-one communication. provided. Participating companies fully demonstrated their self-developed innovations and application prospects, and investment institutions had the opportunity to witness many high-quality projects.

Demo day explained

Qualification

Companies and investment institutions partner with BEYOND’s three sub-brands

channel

BEYOND Expo official website has established a registration channel for companies and investment institutions. Submit your information by April 15th and access after review.

activity format

Each company will be given 5 minutes of roadshow time, plus 5 minutes of investor Q&A.

Registration time

March 14th April 15th

Registration fee

15,000 yuan / 10 minutes

Services included

Meeting-related services such as crowd control, lighting, and sound

1 pre-promotion and 1 post-communication on the official platform.

Invitations to 8-10 investment institutions.

