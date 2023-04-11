Visit Google Developer Groups GDG Cloud Bengaluru for Google Cloud Community Day 2023, Bangalore





GDG Cloud Bengaluru is proud to announce the Google Cloud Community Day 2023 Bengaluru on May 20th at the Infosys campus in Bangalore. The event is Bangalore’s largest community-driven cloud conference aimed at bringing together cloud enthusiasts, developers and professionals to learn, network and share knowledge.

The event features a line-up of expert speakers, interactive workshops, hands-on demonstrations, and a wide range of topics related to Google Cloud. Attendees will learn about the latest trends and best practices in cloud computing and gain valuable insights from industry experts.

The day kicked off with keynotes from well-known industry leaders, followed by a series of informative sessions and workshops where attendees could learn about topics such as cloud security, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. increase.

Throughout the day, there are plenty of opportunities for networking and engagement, with plenty of time for attendees to connect with each other and share their experiences and insights. The event will also feature a vendor exhibit area where attendees can explore the latest products and services from leading cloud providers.

Overall, Google Cloud Community Day 2023 Bengaluru promises to be an exciting and informative event, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the world of cloud computing. Whether you’re a developer, IT professional, or business leader, this event is not to be missed.

Register here – https://konfhub.com/checkout/gccdblr2023?ticketId=7746

Disclaimer: Ticket pricing is at the sole discretion of the Organizer and Infosys was not involved in this decision.

(PS this event description is generated by ChatGPT)

