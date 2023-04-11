Greggs Pledge Achieves Important Milestones Including Launch of First Eco Shop — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Greggs has published the third edition of its annual sustainability report, The Greggs Pledge.

It will first launch in 2021 and sets 10 commitments in line with the ambitions of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is based on three key areas:

We are committed to providing free breakfasts to schoolchildren, providing surplus food to those who need it most, and helping improve the diets of our nation by tackling obesity.

We pledge to be a carbon neutral and zero waste business.

Commitment to increase diversity in Greggs workforce, use purchasing power responsibly, and improve supply chain conditions

Greggs, who is nearing the halfway point of reaching his goal by the end of 2025, said he has reached the next significant milestone.

Opened 789 breakfast clubs and fed more than 49,000 children every day.

Reduced food waste in manufacturing by 10% (as a percentage of sales) and increased food redistribution of unsold food in stores by an additional 10%.

Opened the 30th Greggs Outlet store.

Greggs is committed to short-term science-based emissions approved and published by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C below pre-industrial levels. We have set a reduction target.

We opened our first eco-shop and implemented sustainability initiatives from our eco-shop in over 250 of our stores.

32% of the range is now a Healthy Choice product.

Achieved national equality standards.

Roisin Currie, CEO of Greggs, said: When we first launched The Greggs Pledge, we were transparent about the areas where we believed we could make the biggest difference in making the world a better place. committed to sexuality and accountability.

I am happy to report that we are on track to reach each of the ambitious targets we have set to reach by the end of 2025.

She adds:

Implementing initiatives that directly address climate change, such as giving good food another chance and redistributing it to those in need, reducing food waste, continuing to switch to renewable energy, and promoting workplace diversity We drive it forward by ensuring that we are committed to and inclusivity. An initiative to make the world a better place.

As a responsible company, Greggs is strongly endorsed by the values ​​outlined in our pledge and it is our belief that we continue to raise our standards higher in order to lead positive change. , suppliers, and communities.

The retailer has set a goal to reach by the end of 2023. This includes 50 outlet stores offering affordable food in areas of social deprivation and his 25% of stores featuring elements of ecoshop design.

