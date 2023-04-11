From Google to Amazon, IT giants are offering a year’s salary to encourage retirement





The Silicon Valley tech giant continues to shred its staff. From Meta to Amazon, 570 big tech companies have laid off 168,918 of his employees so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks such announcements.

Job cuts are happening all over the world, but some tech giants are having trouble laying off workers in European countries.

In some European countries, companies cannot fire employees without discussing “the interests of the world’s employees”.

According to their law, “Companies are legally obligated to consult these councils before enforcing layoffs. may involve processes that require

Going forward, Google will seek help from these groups in France and Germany to resolve the layoffs.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., reportedly asked its employees to voluntarily resign and in return receive good retirement benefits in France.

Amazon Inc. also offers a severance package of one year’s salary in the event that some senior management positions with 5 to 8 years of experience voluntarily resign. The e-commerce giant is also proposing to “give retiring employees time off so their shares can be vested and paid out as bonuses.”

In Germany, Amazon also fires probationary employees and gives them the option to voluntarily leave.

Separately, Google plans to cut 500 employees in the UK. These employees are offered a confidential retirement package.

Last week, Amazon.com Inc. laid off about 100 employees in its video game division as part of broader job cuts, affecting employees at Prime Gaming, Game Growth and the company’s San Diego studios. I was.

Amazon has struggled to make the most of its resources in games, such as through the Crown channel, an entertainment show on its Twitch streaming service. Twitch recently cut about 400 positions. Since the division’s launch in 2012, the company has canceled titles or removed them from sale.

Amazon Game Studios boss Mike Frazzini stepped down last year. John Smedley, a veteran gaming executive who helped run the San Diego office, announced plans to retire in January.

Catch all company news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/from-google-to-amazon-tech-giants-offer-1-year-salary-to-encourage-resignation-11681175293720.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related