BetaKits Most Read March Article Shows #CDNtech Sector Struggle Continues As Government Innovation Promises Continue To Delay





SVB’s collapse began in a month that included new layoffs, bankruptcies, and AI chaos.

The most-read article on BetaKits in March, which officially ushered in spring, highlights Canada’s technology transition. The frustration and challenges continue as long-term optimism and the urgent need to reconcile AI chaos.

Silicon Valley Bank’s bankruptcy basically kicked off the month and signaled new challenges for an already struggling startup. Long-term competitive concerns arose following the pressing question of what would happen next. Mavericks Private, his partner in equity, John LaFolo, points out that the lack of international pacesetters in his Canadian venture his debt market could lead to worse financing options for startups. Did.

Job cuts continued across the country, with FreshBooks, Wattpad, Rewind, Symend and Sonder all cutting jobs, mostly due to slowing growth or part of their path to profitability. But domestic job cuts only reflect global trends, as big companies like Amazon and Meta continue to cut jobs around the world. What will be the impact of Big Tech cuts in Canada? It’s too early to say, as corporate communications teams have been tight-lipped about how the current situation will impact past commitments The plans seem as far away as the Metaverse.

Long-term sanity and optimism are very high. – John LaFolo, Mavericks Private Equity

Bankruptcies also rose in March, with Canada Drives restructuring its business and RenoRun filing for creditor protection. RenoRun is a particularly sad example of the challenges faced by Canadian startups. He faces the problem of soaring valuations and investors pulling out due to pressure from his LP. RenoRun said he made four separate attempts to secure additional funding to keep the lights on, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

A venture capitalist described the struggles of raising funds for a Montral-based startup:

That said, there are still positive signs as Canadian tech companies continue to raise funding rounds. A good chunk comes from the early days. Birdseye and Realsage are two recent examples, but some notable Series A expansions and Series B rounds have seen Operto Guest Technologies and Coherethe expand into new markets as the former expands into new markets. , the latter being one of the first investments from Salesforces. A $250 million AI fund.

Ruffolos Opinion: Long-term health and optimism are very high.

His concerns are short-term, but on a BetaKit podcast earlier this month, the Maverix founder said the switch in available capital was more of a market correction than a disaster. We’ve been through this 3 years of his frenzy and unicorn declarations, 98% of which he didn’t really exist. The impact of these decisions will be felt in the years to come, he said.

Long-term optimism aside, concerns about short-term pain have prompted some innovators to push the federal government to inject more liquidity into the market. It’s actually $700 million.

Whether that question can be answered, or more specifically, whether it will be answered on time is an open question. With March interrupted by the federal budget, interest in government-pledged programs and the speed at which they were rolled out was a key issue.

Open banking remains without visible progress, to the lament of FinTech startups like Borrowell and their investors. Meanwhile, the lack of news on the status of his proposed SR&ED review has become a self-referential joke in itself among innovation policy experts in different countries.

After the announcement of Canada’s Innovation Investment Authority in February, architect Dan Breznitz reminded us that building this kind of new organization takes time, and even longer to see the impact. gave me Of course, in his typical deadpan, the co-director of his Policy Lab at the University of Toronto Innovation was also happily calling a spade a spade. Let’s be blunt about it: As a country, we were very good at inventing, but we were terrible at innovating.

While many people wonder why government programs are taking so long, they seem to be concerned that things are moving too fast when it comes to AI. Yoshua Bengio, co-founder of his Mila, based in Montral, said he had seen hundreds of people wanting the system to be put on hold to allow time for AI regulations to come into effect. was one of his AI signers.

Also, what is the status of Canada’s Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (as part of Bill C-27)? Stuck at home. Given what happens in the coming months, it seems that some government agencies are not waiting to respond to AI. Canada’s Privacy Commissioner recently launched an investigation into ChatGPT after Italian regulators outright banned the tool.

Feature image courtesy of Flickr.

