Google ChatGPT rival AI faces internal resistance: report





Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a major topic with the rise of AI chatbot ChatGPT by OpenAI and generative AI image makers such as Midjourney and DALL-E 2.

A new report from The New York Times (NYT) reveals that two Google employees in March tried to stop the company from launching its own AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. became.

According to the NYT report, the employees’ job is specifically to review Google’s AI products. Employees allegedly believed the technology generated inaccurate and dangerous statements.

Microsoft employees and ethicists expressed similar concerns months ago as they planned to release an AI chatbot that would be integrated into the Bing browser. At Microsoft, concerns were expressed about declining critical thinking, disinformation, and the erosion of the factual foundations of modern society.

Nonetheless, Microsoft released its Bing integrated chatbot in February, and a month later Google released its Bard chatbot towards the end of March. Both were successful with ChatGPT-4, released by OpenAI in November 2022.

Expanding access to US and UK bards in more countries. This is an early experiment enabling collaboration with generative AI. Hope Bard inspires more creativity and curiosity and improves with your feedback.

Sundar Pichai March 21, 2023

Since its release, ChatGPT has sparked major conversations about the ethics and usage of AI chatbots and image generators.

Midjourney, an application that uses artificial intelligence to generate realistic images, has discontinued its free trial to curb problematic deep fakes. Around the same time, Australian media executives demanded financial compensation for news consumed by ChatGPT and AI.

Meanwhile, letters written by more than 1,000 researchers and technology thought leaders, including Elon Musk, have concerns about the future and truth of society. The letter calls for slowing the pace of technological development.

Governments around the world are tackling emerging technologies in a similar tone, with Italian officials temporarily blocking ChatGPT in the country. We are asking you to address the risks.

