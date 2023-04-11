Lockheed Martins Grand Prairie-Based Missile Division Boosts Production Due to War in Ukraine »Dallas Innovates





HIMARS rocket launch system [Photo: Lockheed Martin]

Many believe Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS rocket launch system helped Ukraine turn the tide in its war with Russia. Now, as Ukraine prepares for what could be a historic spring counterattack, the company’s Grand Prairie-based missile and fire control division is ramping production from 48 units a year to an expected 96 units. is increasing.

This is according to a Dallas Morning News report, which notes that Lockheed Martin “is expected to generate an additional $6 billion in revenue from sales of Ukrainian-related munitions over the next few years.”

The increased production of HIMARS, formally known as the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, would have the greatest impact on the system’s primary production facility in Arkansas, the DMN noted, but the division’s 4,000 It will also affect 100,000 local employees.

MFC executive vice president Tim Cahill told The Morning News that the broader demand signal is that there is strong demand and demand is growing at Grand Prairie and other markets. I think there is an increase in employment in places.

HIMARS news follows last month’s report on Fort Worth-based Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ new partnership with Korea Aerospace Industries and Red 6 Aerospace to develop advanced 21st century aircraft across a range of training and combat aircraft. security features.

