Seven start-ups from Uasin Gishu County have emerged as Ksh winners. $1 million in Mozilla Mashinani innovation challenge





Seven start-ups in Uasin Gichu district have been awarded Ksh. He won $1 million through the Mozilla Mashinani Innovation Challenge, launched by the Mozilla Africa Mradi and the Gladys Boss Foundation (GBF) at a workshop for tech startups and students in Eldoret.

Further training will be provided to startups to guide them on how to improve their ideas and products. They include:

Tindo: A video-on-demand platform for filmmakers from different communities in the region making indigenous films. My Shule: An app to get your students safely to school and home on time with a live bus map that tells you when the bus is coming, when your kids are arriving at school, and when they’re leaving home. Mche: Providing comprehensive solutions for smallholder farmers and providing advisory services on the best crops to grow in their region. Mama Fua: A mobile application that links households to trained and vetted housekeepers, providing safe, convenient and automated access to cleaning services. Lifeline: Provides quick access to critical medical information in emergencies and supports individuals with disabilities and those who are unable to communicate on their own. M-Rafiki: A platform for people to connect and interact while accessing the services and businesses they need. Gavo Foods: Making gluten-free keto organic flour that helps small farmers break the cycle of poverty and lifestyle diseases.

The Masinani Initiative aims to democratize Kenya’s technology and innovation ecosystem and level the playing field for startups, especially for young people outside the metropolitan areas. This will also give young innovators across Kenya access to the information and knowledge they need to build and run profitable startups.

This initiative builds on the Mozilla Africa Mradi and aims to foster innovation by forging new and deeper relationships with partners in the region and learn more about the intersection of needs and capacity gaps for African products.

Mozilla is expanding its efforts to build with the African community, empowering the unique needs of users on the continent and promoting a model of inclusive and grounded innovation. Critical to this Global Majority Program is working with local partners to better understand and co-create landscapes, local needs, expertise, context and capabilities. At the same time, we build a critical mass of local partners and communities who see Mozilla as a trusted partner. Mozilla Corporation Senior Her Director Alice Munyua said:

The Gladys Boss Foundation (GBF), in collaboration with Mozillas Africa Mradi, ensures equal opportunities and platforms for tech innovators outside of Nairobi and metropolitan areas to showcase their innovations, exposes the mechanics of venture capital investment, and promotes startup accelerators. opportunities to receive training. Continentally and globally, Hong said. Gladys Boss, Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament and Founder of GBF.

The Masinani initiative will culminate in the first-of-its-kind Mozilla Africa Mradi innovation challenge in June 2023 in Nairobi. Access to technical support, grants and ultimately market access for their products.

Kenya is a regional ICT hub in East Africa, a leader in broadband connectivity and general ICT infrastructure, and home to over 300 technology start-ups. With the rise of digital technology and the internet, many entrepreneurs have taken advantage of investment opportunities from venture capital institutions that have set up shop in Nairobi.

