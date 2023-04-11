South Korea fines Google $32 million to pressure local rivals





South Korea has fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google 42.1 billion won ($32 million) for using its influence in the mobile app market to crowd out local rivals.

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission issued an emailed statement on Tuesday, saying Google had tried to hinder the growth of South Korean platform rival One Store Co. Google has offered Korean game companies such as NCSoft Corp. and Netmarble Corp., as well as smaller companies and Chinese companies, in return for Google promoting their games overseas and providing further support. allegedly asked to release the new game exclusively on the Play Store.

According to the FTC, having games on Google’s front page was seen as essential to the success of Korean game companies’ overseas expansion.

Google, which controls about three-quarters of South Korea’s mobile app market, has denied offering perks to developers who publish their apps exclusively on Google Play.

In a written statement, a Google spokesperson said there were “no violations of the law,” adding that it is an open platform that allows developers to control how their apps are distributed. “Google is heavily invested in the success of its developers, and we respectfully disagree with the KFTC’s conclusions.”

Google launched the conditional offer in June 2016, when One Store began operations in South Korea, and continued through April 2018, according to the regulator. According to the FTC, about 1.8 trillion won.

Google’s “actions are different from normal marketing activities,” said Yoo Sung-wook, head of the commission’s antitrust department, at a briefing. “Google’s intention was to remove One Store from a market it saw as a strong competitor.”

In the face of growing accusations of anti-competitive practices around the world, Google claims it has not prevented other app stores from competing on its platform, unlike Apple Inc. The company says it directs users to its Play Store app because it’s where it offers the best security and monitoring.

Over the past few months, Google has faced various antitrust charges outside the United States, including fines and lawsuits in India and the United Kingdom.

A South Korean watchdog released internal memos, documents, and emails from Google employees that despite the US company viewing and perceiving One Store’s entry as a threat to its sales in South Korea, He claimed that he had advanced a strategy to shut out his rivals. The practice was anticompetitive.

The FTC has ordered Google LLC, Google Korea, and Google Asia Pacific to set up internal monitoring systems and report to regulators for follow-up.

According to the FTC, game sales account for more than 90% of sales in South Korea for both Google’s Play Store and One Store. Google held his market share of about 80% to 95% in the Korean mobile Android app market between 2014 and 2019.

One Store is a local platform created by three South Korean telecommunications companies (SK Telecom Co., KT Corp., LG Uplus Corp.) and internet company Naver Corp. One Store is preparing for an initial public offering, seeking a valuation of $833. According to DB Financial Investment analyst Hyun-Joon Hwang:

—With help from Vlad Savov

Other must-read articles from TIME

Please contact letter@time.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6270351/south-korea-fines-google-play-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related