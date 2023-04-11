Fighting Food Fraud: EU WATSON Project Unleashes Digital Technology





The EU-funded $11 million WATSON project, led by Dr. Dimitrios Argyropoulos, is developing a digital and intelligence-based framework to detect and prevent food fraud across the supply chain. The project aims to leverage technologies such as IoT, AI and blockchain to increase transparency and improve food safety. His three-tier architecture of the system includes trusted data sources, intelligence and application layers, and user interfaces. Six agri-food sectors will test this framework: Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, Finland and Norway.

Watson’s three-tier architecture

The WATSON project’s three-tier architecture consists of trusted data sources, intelligence and application layers, and user interfaces. By implementing this structure, the framework aims to provide a holistic solution to combat food fraud, ensuring that accurate and unfalsified information is available throughout the food supply chain. increase.

Laser device detects food fraud – the origin of innovation

Food fraud can now be detected with handheld laser devices.

Trusted data sources form the foundation of the WATSON system, allowing information to be collected and validated. The intelligence and application layer utilizes new technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain to analyze and detect fraud. Finally, the user interface enables stakeholders to interact with the system and make informed decisions based on the data and insights provided.

Key Technologies and Tools

WATSON leverages a variety of technologies including genomic and DNA analysis, computer vision, IoT and blockchain to create comprehensive solutions for food fraud prevention and traceability. These technologies enable the development of flexible, low-cost tools for analysis and fraud detection, ensuring food is authentic and safe for consumers.

Blockchain technology plays a key role in ensuring data authenticity and creating a digital passport for food. This digital ledger enables secure and transparent data sharing among stakeholders, facilitating greater traceability and accountability in the food supply chain.

Real-life trials in 6 European countries

WATSON’s methodological framework and toolset will undergo extensive testing in real-world settings across six European countries, targeting different agro-food sectors. These use cases include tackling the counterfeiting of Portuguese wines, maintaining the authenticity of PGI honey in northwestern Spain, rapid traceability of extra virgin olive oil in Italy, and the rapid traceability of extra virgin olive oil in Germany. This includes identifying potential manipulation and improving traceability of high-value products. Finnish cereal and dairy chain to combat whitefish counterfeiting in Norway.

These use cases are intended to demonstrate the impact of the WATSON framework on various food supply chains, contributing to the European Union’s farm-to-table strategy and Food 2030 priorities.

Collaboration with stakeholders

The WATSON project involves a diverse consortium of 44 partners in 19 countries, including research institutes, universities, large corporations, SMEs, NGOs, food safety authorities, stakeholder associations and retailers. This interdisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach allows us to comprehensively understand the challenges facing the food supply he chain and develop effective solutions.

For example, INEC TEC leads technology development and is responsible for creating flexible, low-cost tools for analytics and fraud detection. We will also work with ADVID, SOGRAPE and IVDP to conduct a pilot case in the Portuguese wine sector.

Long-term impact on food safety and transparency

WATSON’s holistic framework aims to improve food safety through systematic innovations that increase transparency, provide data and insights to authorities and policy makers, and increase consumer awareness of food safety and value. to improve food quality and reduce food fraud. As the project progresses from March 2023 to 2026, the WATSON Framework will drive the deployment of transparency solutions in the EU food system to create a safer and more transparent food supply for all stakeholders involved. You are expected to build a chain.

