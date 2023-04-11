Google Play now auto-archives your least used apps





Maximize storage without deleting apps

As mobile phone manufacturers removed microSD card slots from their devices, dealing with storage constraints became a very real problem for many of us. Many phones are sold with the option to pay extra for additional storage, but some can’t afford it, minimizing your workspace. People who like downloading media or playing heavy games can find it difficult to find all the space they need. Last year, Google introduced the App Archive idea to help manage your precious storage, but now we’re fine-tuning the program to work automatically.

Android’s new auto-archive feature claims to reduce app size by nearly 60% without removing the app from the phone entirely. All personal data and settings are kept intact (so those who spend dozens of hours on their favorite game can save space without having to say goodbye to their progress), while the app icon remains in the launcher. It shows. However, for infrequently used software, Google removes most of the app’s code and resources to save space and automatically redownloads it from the Play Store when needed.

Archived apps will show a small “cloud” icon to indicate the data needs to be re-downloaded.

However, not all apps are eligible for the auto-archive feature. Only apps whose developers use his App Bundle format (a format that ensures that only the required resources are downloaded to the phone when the app is installed) are eligible to participate in this program.

Users interested in participating in the auto-archiving program can do so by attempting to install new apps when their phone is at full capacity. When the installation starts, a pop-up window will appear asking if you want to enable automatic archiving. Once the user consents, previously unused apps will automatically start an archiving process to free up the space needed for new apps.

