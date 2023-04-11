Report: Google Pixel Fold May Have A More Advanced OLED Panel Than Galaxy Z Fold5





Samsung Display introduced the M12 material set for OLED displays last year, first used in the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold 4 phones, and later in the LTPO displays of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. South Korean publication The Elec now reports that the company is preparing his M13 and M14 material sets.

The M13 could work well in the mythical Google Pixel Fold. Jokingly mythical, the phone is so many times delayed that it’s hard to believe it’s real anymore. But it’s been found in the wild and is very real (and will likely come in June).

It also likely has a better display panel than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. Because these are expected to stick to his M12 material set, which is the same as its predecessor (material set refers to the configuration of the OLED panel). His Google foldable with a better panel is a rarity, as the company rarely embraces the latest technology. Also, a few months ago there was talk of a downgrade from the original plan for the display.

According to The Elec, Apple will be ordering M12-based displays for all four iPhone 15 models. Last year the panel was split between the M12 for the Pro and the M11 for the vanilla model. I don’t think so.

Samsung Display is reportedly developing a custom formula called the M14. This will be used exclusively by Apple for the iPhone 16th generation next year.

As for this year, Samsung Display will build the panels for all four iPhone 15 models, while LG Display will back the panels for the two Pro models. BOE was excluded from the initial order due to a problem.

