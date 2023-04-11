Google has removed 22Bet gambling ads featuring former Black Caps star Brendon McCallum from YouTube.





Brendon McCullum is a brand ambassador for betting website 22BET.

Tech giant Google has removed an online gambling ad featuring former Black Caps star and current British cricket coach Brendon McCallum from YouTube, reports 1News.

Advertisements for Cyprus-based gambling company 22Bet were actively promoted on YouTube last month, according to the Problem Gambling Foundation.

Google told 1News that the ad violated its gambling policy. This included the need to obtain appropriate licenses for the locations where the advertised services operated.

The Problem Gambling Foundation previously filed a formal complaint with the Home Office about the advertisement.

DIA has declared that advertising is illegal if it appears on New Zealand-based content providers rather than on the international platform YouTube.

Home Secretary Barbara Edmonds said today that her department has contacted Bet22 to raise concerns about the misleading nature of their advertising.

The ad depicts McCallum in a desert sports car and declares himself a brand ambassador for 22Bet.

The Problem Gambling Foundation’s complaint to the DIA says McCullum, as a brand ambassador, legitimizes and endorses the platform for New Zealand audiences.

According to the foundation, most of the YouTube ads are from fake accounts and are not targeted to specific demographics through YouTube user data, but are indiscriminately advertised to all users.

Please let me know what I can do about this. While we understand it can be a bit of a whack-a-mole when it comes to regulating offshore online gambling operators, 22Bet appears to be particularly interested in growing its consumer base in NZ, the complaint says. says.

The Foundation has also contacted the England and Wales Cricket Board, of which McCallum is head coach.

The DIA said it is not illegal for New Zealand individuals to gamble with overseas gambling providers over the internet.

As 22Bet takes place overseas and YouTube is an international website and not specifically hosted within NZ, advertising displayed on these platforms is not prohibited by law. If 22Bet was advertised through a NZ based content provider, the advertisement would be illegal.

The DIA says that joining websites such as 22Bet may expose people to potential scams.

Online gambling sites are generally illegal to operate in New Zealand. However, the Gambling Act 2003 provides limited exemptions to the New Zealand Racing Board (TAB) and the New Zealand Lottery Commission.

The DIA states that 22Bets’ current advertising is misleading as 22Bets is not a registered New Zealand sports bookmaker and is not licensed or regulated in New Zealand by the DIA.

We are currently considering avenues that may be pursued, including contacting 22Bet. [and] Advise you to change … Misleading marketing or advertising, implying that you are a New Zealand based gambling operator.

The review of online gambling started in New Zealand in 2019 and is still ongoing.

