It’s Time to Rethink Your Market’s Retail Strategy — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner, ClearSale

Discussions of e-commerce strategy tend to focus on web, mobile, and emerging social commerce channels, but the market has matured to the point where retailers and brands are having to rethink their channels.

The latest edition of the a16z Marketplace 100, which ranks and analyzes B2C marketplace platforms, expands space far beyond the massive consumer goods inventory models used by Amazon, Walmart.com, eBay, and similar companies indicates that

Currently, markets serving specific niches are becoming more and more popular among customers. The top five marketplaces on this year’s list focus on groceries, online games, event tickets, and transportation.

The lingering impact of the pandemic on well-being and the economy is also influencing the evolution of markets. For example, reports show that auto parts marketplaces have surged in popularity as consumers want to keep their current cars rather than buying them when new car prices are high. .

The mental health market will see the fastest growth in 2022. In particular, it is a market that helps consumers navigate complex insurance policies that govern many treatments.

Beyond niching, some marketplaces are choosing to be selective about their offerings and limit the number of suppliers they work with, the report says. Some have exclusive agreements with their suppliers, so their products cannot be found in other markets.

This approach can improve your CX by freeing your customers from hunting around for what they need. It’s also a smart move at a time when Amazon and other large marketplaces are adding more ads to search results, making it more difficult for customers to trust the results they find on those platforms. .

Consumer preferences for shopping in the market

Global consumer attitudes data provide more support to retailers looking to adopt or update their marketing strategies.

A 2022 five-country survey of over 5,000 ecommerce customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom found that 37% of consumers in five countries always or sometimes shop online through marketplaces. said that they are doing Only web purchases (45%) outnumber mobile purchases (34%).

When we drilled down on these results by country, the data showed that marketplace popularity varied significantly by region. Marketplace is the most popular among North American consumers.

46% of US shoppers

44% of Canadian shoppers, and

43% of Mexican shoppers shop on marketplaces all the time or sometimes.

In contrast, 33% of UK shoppers and just 21% of Australian shoppers said the same thing. Marketplaces offer retailers and brands the ability to reach larger audiences, but the opportunity appears to be greatest in the North American market.

The data also shows that marketplace shoppers tend to be younger. Across all countries surveyed, 43% of 18-24 year olds and 40% of 25-39 year olds buy from marketplaces sometimes or always.

Fewer than 40% of shoppers over the age of 40, and only 33% of consumers over the age of 65 make regular or exclusive market purchases. This shows that retailers looking to build strong, long-term relationships with Gen Z and young millennials can find real value in increasing their market presence.

Marketplaces can support additional ecommerce goals

Beyond expanding their reach to their own market and younger consumers, brands can benefit from market participation in other ways. One is payment convenience. In a survey across five countries, 66% of his respondents said convenience was the main reason they shop online instead of in stores, second only to price (73%).

Marketplaces have standardized checkout processes and digital wallets that make it easy for repeat customers to set up one-time purchases and recurring orders.

Marketplaces can also provide an easy way to enter new geographies without any prior localization work. store or preferred to buy abroad.

Fifty-three percent of shoppers who prefer to order from abroad say they have increased their preference for cross-border shopping in the past 12 months. The increase in preference for shopping abroad was highest among Mexican online shoppers (70%), followed by consumers in the US (59%) and UK (55%).

Brands and retailers looking to tap into these markets should consider them as part of their expansion strategy.

Unique CX Challenges in Marketplace Platforms

Listing your product or service on the marketplace is usually a simple process. The challenge may lie in creating a brand presence and customer experience that aligns with other channels.

This is because each platform has its own format for displaying product content, seller information, and customer reviews. They may also have data security processes.

To stand out from other sellers on your platform, it’s important to get the most out of your platform template by tailoring your content photos, videos, descriptions, and more. For example, if your platform supports portrait videos, but all your current product videos are shot in landscape mode, you may need to reformat or reshoot for your platform.

It’s also wise to maximize your seller page options to include your brand or company logo, tagline, description, portfolio, and website. For example, Etsy Craft Marketplace sellers can add a banner image to their store listing.

If your marketplace has a large portfolio of products and services, you may be able to categorize them on your seller page. For example, her Houzz marketplace for home decorating and remodeling allows designers to tag projects by room, so homeowners can focus on the type of project they’re looking for.

It’s also important to understand how your platform handles customer data and customer service.

Can I collect first-party data about my customers through the platform so that I can add it to my marketing campaigns and personalization programs, or does that data only belong to the platform? need to interact with the platform’s customer service system?

Each scenario has its strengths and weaknesses, but in general, established brands that already have strong CX and customer service programs in place may want to choose a platform that can leverage those investments. yeah.

Finally, look for a platform with a strong track record of protecting customer data and responding quickly and appropriately to data breaches and losses.

find the right market

An ideal market offers the right balance of niche, geography, demographics, curation, convenience, control over branding, and security.

Revisiting this area is the market most likely to help grow your customer base, loyalty, reach and revenue without sacrificing brand awareness or competing solely on price. Place can be specified.

Younger consumers prefer shopping in the market, so now may be the perfect time to adopt or increase your presence in this space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/4/11/its-time-to-take-a-fresh-look-at-your-marketplace-retail-strategy

