HSE Safety Tech Sandbox aims to address workplace injuries costing $8 billion annually





In the UK, 37 million work days are lost each year due to work-related accidents and illnesses, 600,000 people are injured at work and cost around 8 billion a year.

To prevent or reduce workplace accidents, the UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched the Industrial Safety Technical Regulation Sandbox. The project will see HSE working with industry and technology partners to develop safety tech.

Sandbox is part of the Discovering Safety Program led by HSE and funded by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation. Collaborate with Safetytech Accelerator, a non-profit organization founded by the Lloyd’s Register, to explore how technologies such as AI, analytics, wearables, drones and robotics can improve safety and risk management.

The Discovery Safety Program is helping HSE become more innovative. For example, consider how to apply new analytical techniques to your data, or combine it with other sources to extract different insights. Dr Helen Balmforth, HSE Head of Data Analytics and Head of Discovering Safety, said:

We may be able to move into more proactive territory, have a more detailed understanding of where risk may be starting to emerge, and look at leading indicators rather than lagging ones.

Using the new Industrial Safetytech Regulatory Sandbox, HSE is testing whether new technologies can help improve health and safety performance.

Our particular sandbox is not about implementing technology at work. We are above it. It’s more like a desk-based feasibility study, but brings together a community of technology companies, industry and regulators to tackle a specific challenge.

Beyond looking at health and safety regulations and how safety tech can help make it happen, participants will work together to address issues, understand and break down barriers to their use.

partner

Three industry partners have signed up to participate in the sandbox: Balfour Beatty, BAM Nuttall, and Heathrow Airport. The next phase of the project is to select a technology company that offers products and services designed to improve industrial safety and risk management. The Safetytech Accelerator is currently recruiting sandbox technical participants.

The project aims to find ways to conduct assessment and compliance activities more effectively and promote the use of proven safety tech products within the enterprise. The scheme will initially focus on key risks affecting construction such as falls, vehicle crashes and crane operations.

The sandbox will run for approximately 10 weeks after Easter through the end of June. Balmforth said:

That’s the nature of sandboxes. Fail quickly, try it quickly and see what happens. I hope you get good results and build on that, but the sandbox itself is a pretty quick process.

After the sandbox activities are completed, HSE will hold a diffusion event in September. The organization invites the wider industry to explore some of the learnings and achievements and see what the next steps might be.

The overall purpose of the safety tech sandbox is to prevent accidents from happening by reducing risk. HSE Senior Scientist and Head of Research Steven Naylor explains:

Within health and safety circles, we refer to the hierarchy of risk management. It outlines the preferred strategies for managing risk in the workplace, the whole basis of which is that it is better to eliminate risk than to deal with it. I was interested in technology that works higher up the risk management hierarchy to eliminate and mitigate risks in the workplace.

As this particular sandbox is focused on the construction sector, HSE is interested in technologies such as digital tools that can support the construction design process. A connected and automated plant. Technologies that automate construction tasks, such as robotics, can remove workers from the risk loop. And drones that eliminate the need for workers to perform high-risk inspection activities. Naylor adds:

I was really interested in how augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and technology could be used to keep employees informed and manage their competencies in different ways. As we rely heavily on information and written information, we are interested in the idea of ​​using AI to help us understand what we actually see in regulations, guidance standards, audits and inspections and how they interact. had a of all that information.

However, taking advantage of this cutting-edge safety technology requires a level of sophistication of data management not always found in organizations. Balmforth explains:

We know that the maturity of the data and the information collected is a potential barrier to adoption. That’s what we want to start exploring in the sandbox. Overall, the way organizations approach data collection and use is fairly complex. Some are fairly mature and have integrated this, others need help and have tools and processes that can help them.

Part of the overall Discovering Safety mandate seeks to understand how data and new analytical techniques can help improve safety performance. Balmforth adds:

If we can demonstrate and build a case for using a data-driven approach to managing and understanding health and safety, it will help organizations and the industry to come with us.

