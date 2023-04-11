Google rolls out automatic archiving tool to free up space without deleting apps





Google has rolled out its long-awaited auto-archiving feature to Android devices. This reduces the storage used by infrequently used apps by nearly 60%.Read also – YouTube Music launches real-time lyrics on Android and iOS

Auto-archiving tools allow users to automatically free up to nearly 60% of an app’s storage space without deleting the app’s existence or user data from the device. Read also – WhatsApp makes it easy for users to manage their contacts.

This reduces unnecessary uninstalls and allows users to successfully install new apps, said Chang Liu and Lidia Gaymond, product managers at Google Play.Also read – Google may soon allow Android phones to be tracked even if they are powered off

Automatic archiving allows users to free up space on their device without completely uninstalling the app.

When a user opts in, infrequently used apps are partially removed from the device to save space, but app icons and the user’s personal app data are preserved.

If the user wants to resume using the app, they can tap to redownload it and pick up where they left off (if the app is still available on Google Play).

“Automatic archiving is only available to developers publishing their apps using App Bundles. If your app supports archiving, users are less likely to see it among uninstall suggestions.” ,” the company said.

This is how the new feature works.

A user tried to install a new app while the device was low on storage. A pop-up window will appear asking if you want to enable automatic archiving.

When a user opts in, unused apps on the user’s device are auto-archived, freeing up enough space for new app requests.

“Automatic archiving is an easy way for users to manage device storage and a great way for developers to reduce the chances of their apps being uninstalled,” Google said.

