The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the Civic Type R for adults





Acura has unveiled the final production form of the 2024 Integra Type S. It has the same specs as the Honda Civic Type R, but the turbo 2.0-liter engine has slightly more horsepower. The Type S will go on sale in the US in June, but I’d like to know how much it will cost compared to the base Integra and Civic Type R.

The long-awaited Acura Integra is finally here. The base model didn’t necessarily live up to everyone’s expectations for the resurrected nameplate, but this new 320-horsepower his 2024 Type S performance model is the Integra’s part of the sport compact conversation. I assure you it will continue to exist.

Like the standard Integra, the Type S borrows many elements from the Honda Civic, but in this case those components come from the bright red Civic Type R hatchback. This includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque in the Acura. That’s five more horsepower compared to the Civic, which Acura says is thanks to Integra’s proprietary exhaust system. The power differential is partly for bragging rights, but considering the Acura’s curb weight is about 30 pounds more than the Civic Type R, I would expect the two cars to have similar acceleration performance. The transmission is only a 6-speed MT with a rev match function, and a limited slip differential is standard equipment.

Details of the Integra Type S

All anticipated chassis upgrades are also in place. The front and rear treads are wider and the Integra has the same two-axle front suspension setup as the Civic Type R intended to curb torque steer. Adaptive dampers, also available on the Integra A-Spec, adjust based on drive mode selection. Type S consists of Comfort, Sport and Sport +. Braking has been upgraded with large rotors front and rear, and lightweight 19-inch his wheels are fitted with 265-series Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires.

The Integra seeks to appeal to a different fan base than the Civic, with slightly toned-down looks compared to the street racer Type R. The huge rear wing and its air intakes, front splitter and rear diffuser look more subtle. But the Integra’s active his exhaust promises an even more special sound than the Civic, popping in Sport+ mode. Seven colors are offered, including blue, white, and a striking gold tiger-eye pearl shade available on the TLX and MDX Type S models.

Acura

Inside, the Type S offers front seats with a little extra bolstering, trimmed in a combination of leather and suede upholstery available in either red, black, or white. There are some features not available on the Civic Type R, such as the heads-up display and the 16-speaker ELS audio system. The front seats are heated and the driver’s seat is power adjustable with adjustable lumbar support. The Type S abandons the rear center seating position and becomes a four-seater. The 9.0-inch touchscreen display has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

Acura has yet to set a price for the Integra Type R. Expect it to be a few thousand dollars more than the Civic Type R and under his $50,000 to match German rivals such as the Audi S3 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe. The Type R will start arriving at US dealers in June after making its debut at the Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach this weekend, so we’ll have to find out sooner.

Despite growing up on a steady diet of base-model Hondas and Toyotas, Joey Caparella spent his childhood in Nashville, Tennessee, where he developed an obsession with the auto industry. I found a way to write about cars for the school newspaper, which eventually moved me to Ann Arbor, Michigan for my first professional auto writing gig for Automobile Magazine. He has been part of his Car and Driver team since 2016 and currently lives in New York City.

