YouTube NFL Sunday ticket prices for 2023 season announced





The NFL’s Sunday Ticket is making a historic move to YouTube starting next season after a rich seven-year deal with Google and the league. And unless gridiron fans act quickly to take advantage of YouTube’s special early bird pricing, they’ll have to pay more for an out-of-market game NFL package than when DirecTV was offering it.

YouTube has announced the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket. The ticket is available as an add-on for anyone in the US through the standalone YouTube primetime channel, as well as YouTube TV subscribers. From Tuesday (April 11th) to June 6th, 2023, the Google-owned video platform is offering discounts on Sunday Ticket packages. $100 off the regular all-season price.

The regular Sunday Ticket price for YouTube TV customers is $349 for the 2023 season, higher than DirecTV’s $293.94 for the 2022 season. If you don’t have YouTube TV, there is an additional charge. Whereas DirecTV normally required you to buy a satellite TV package to get a Sunday Ticket, YouTube sells the package standalone. No pay TV subscription required, but $100 more per season than YouTube. TV subscriber. Note that the base price of YouTube TV recently jumped 12% from $64.99/month to $72.99/month. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of this year’s baseball season, the streamer dropped his MLB network.

The Sunday Ticket includes all off-market Sunday regular season NFL games on Fox and CBS, allowing fans (or sports bettors) to watch every team in action live. This means that if you subscribe to YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket, you will be able to watch and/or record every NFL game during the 2023 season.

YouTube offers two types of Sunday Tickets. Some are bundled with NFL RedZone (the league’s whiparound channel that broadcasts every touchdown live on Sundays) and some are not. Here’s an overview of the prices:

Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV: $349 Season ($249 Pre-Sale) Sunday Ticket + NFL Red Zone via YouTube TV: $389 Season ($289 Pre-Sale) Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channel: $449 Season ($349 Pre-Sale) ) Sunday Ticket + NFL Redzone Primetime Channel via YouTube: $489/season ($389 presale)

NFL RedZone is also available through the YouTube TV Sports Plus add-on package ($10.99 per month). This includes channels like Fox Soccer Plus and beIN Sports.

Google will reportedly pay the NFL $2 billion to $2.5 billion annually for Sunday tickets, up from an estimated $1.5 billion DirecTV was paying. The NFL has licensed to Google the exclusive rights to distribute The Sunday Ticket to general consumers in the United States through its YouTube TV and YouTube primetime channels beginning with the 2023 NFL season.

YouTube clearly wants to recoup what it paid for the Sunday Ticket, but is looking at the deal in a broader context. Executives hope the exclusive NFL package will drive YouTube TV signups, and they also hope it will help YouTube capture a bigger share of TV ad spending.

YouTube is developing special new features for the 2023 NFL season. For example, you can rewatch important plays, access NFL fantasy data and real-time stats. Just before this year’s NCAA March Madness Tournament, YouTube TV added multi-view capabilities. This allows customers to watch up to four channels simultaneously, appealing to Sunday ticket viewers. We’re also working on adding shopping integration so viewers can shop for team merchandise, and integrating social features like live chat and polls.

Meanwhile, the NFL last month announced a multi-year deal with investment firm RedBird Capital Partners to create EverPass Media. EverPass Media retains the exclusive rights to distribute Sunday Tickets (through participating cable and satellite television) to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments in the United States. provider) starting from the 2023 season.

VIP+ Analysis: Why Sunday Ticket Sales Are Accelerating Code Cuts

