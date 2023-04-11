3rd Infantry Division Soldier Named Winner of Dragon’s Lair 8 > US Department of Defense > Story





The eighth iteration of Dragon’s Lair was co-hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command and the 18th Airborne Division, with finalists gathering at the University of South Florida’s Research and Innovation Park in Tampa, Florida on March 29, 2023. , seven innovations developed by individuals and teams were presented before a panel of expert judges from government, industry, academia, and investors. was presented for 7 minutes, followed by 12 minutes of questions by the jury.

After careful deliberation, the judges were Army Lieutenant Chris Aliperti and Salem Ezz of the 3rd Infantry Division as best innovation for Pvt. Dragon’s Lair 8. MCAT is a specialized 3D printed device that uses sensors to detect temperature and humidity levels inside barracks to identify early signs of mold. Data is fed into the application in real time over WiFi, empowering military leaders and barracks managers to visualize situations to assess and take action to remediate.

“Dragon’s Lair was a great opportunity to present our ideas to the Department of Defense and private sector leaders,” said Aliperti. It was a great honor to be selected, as he rarely had the opportunity to present his ideas for improving the Army to three- and four-star generals. Aliperti and Ezz expected the first issue they would tackle would be a national security focus.

“I had no idea that the greatest threat to soldiers right now was in their living quarters,” Aliperti said.

The 18th Airborne was fortunate to have Ms. Kathy Vidal, Undersecretary of Intellectual Property and Commerce and Director of the Patent and Trade Administration, as a judge. Her experience and resources help members of her Innovator service find ways to patent their intellectual property. “I thought all the ideas today were phenomenal,” said Vidal. “We have seen these innovators get their feet on the ground and execute on projects to create concrete solutions to real problems facing the Army today,” said Ezz. MCAT has been in development for several months and is currently in beta testing at the Fort Stewart Barracks.

“It’s great to be recognized for our technical skills in software engineering and product management,” said Ezz. “This tool took several months to create, and we are pleased that our efforts have been recognized by the Department of Defense.” General Brian Fenton, commanding officer of the U.S. Special Operations Command, said the seven competitions Presenting the team with a certificate of achievement, the Dragons thanked him for his participation in Rare.

Canadian Army Brigadier General Pierre “Pete” Hught is the Assistant Operations Commander for the 18th Airborne Division, leading the force’s modernization and innovation initiatives. “This was the best episode of Dragon’s Lair yet,” said Huet. “These innovators had their voices heard by leaders in industry and the military. It will have a real impact on the entire Ministry.”

Due to their choice, Aliperti and Eze were each awarded the Medal of Merit, allowed to attend military schools of their choice, and received support and resources from the U.S. Special Operations Command and the 18th Airborne to advance their ideas. receive. Implementation across the Department of Defense.

