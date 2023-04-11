OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 go on sale for the first time in India today.Prices, offers and other details





OnePlus launched the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India last week with a starting price of Rs 19,999. Highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time in India at 12pm today at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlusExperience Store, Vijay Sales, authorized stores and select partner stores.

In addition to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, the OnePlus Buds 2 TWS earbuds will also be available for purchase in India starting today.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 Price, Sale Information

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will launch in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999. As for colors, the smartphone comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray color variants.

As for the sale offer, buyers can get OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 for free with their smartphone purchase. ‘s OnePlus Nord Watch gets Rs 1,000 discount, reduced to Rs 500 (April 15th to April 30th).

As for the bank offer, the customer gets a discount of Rs 1,000 with the ICICI Bank card.

As you know, #LargerThanLife #OnePlusNordCE3 starts at 19,999. pic.twitter.com/h2deZx7sMY

OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 4, 2023

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are priced at Rs 2,999. They are available in black and white color options. Customers can get Rs 200 discount with ICICI Bank card.

Also read: ‘Twitter no longer exists’: Elon Musk may have already quit Twitter Inc.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specs, features

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72 inch LCD panel that offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Ready to run on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

In terms of cameras, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also has a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also read: Apple Saket store to open in New Delhi on April 20

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/oneplus-nord-ce-3-lite-5g-oneplus-nord-buds-2-to-go-on-first-sale-in-india-today-price-offers-other-details-376876-2023-04-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related