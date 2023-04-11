I interned at Google, Meta & Citadel Securities.I chose the Citadel





Teodora Argintaru wasn’t short of options when she graduated last year in Computer Science from the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Romania. After achieving her 100% on her university qualifying exams, she completed internships at her Google, Meta, and her Citadel Securities during her studies. After her graduation, she chose to work for an electronic market maker rather than a top technology company.

With Google and Meta laying off employees and Citadel Securities apparently not, Argintaru seems to have made a haphazard choice. Her choice was partly pragmatic with Citadel Securities offered as Visa sponsorship, but was also informed by her internship. The work she did as an intern at Citadel Securities, she says, was more interesting than the one she did as an intern at Big Tech.

Argintaru says working at Citadel Securities is meaningful. Even in the early stages of your internship, you will have a lot of responsibilities and your work will have a big impact on the business. It’s not just a project created for an internship.

In her own project, she wrote code to submit orders to European exchanges while migrating from one IT architecture to another. That code is currently in production. “My internship project helped her to make one of our trading approaches more profitable,” she says.

Internships at tech giants can have a more limited focus. At larger, more traditional tech companies, you may not be able to see how you fit into the big picture, or be aware of other product areas and projects that exist. Argintal says.

Citadel Securities is not a pure technology company, but technology is a big part of what the company does. As an electronic market-making company, we use trading systems to automatically match buyers and sellers. It is often fast and requires a lot of technical staff to build and maintain the platform. Argintaru says the work is very interesting because it solves complex problems at scale and achieves high performance and reliability.

Universities in Eastern Europe are a hot pool of talent for search C++ developer financial firms. Argintaru learned to code in C++ during his degree and now uses it every day. She isn’t expected to be an expert in various coding languages ​​on her first day, but being comfortable with C++ helps because C++ is used in a wide variety of systems, she says. .

She joined Citadel Securities full-time in February 2023 and embarked on the company’s early career training program (including intermediate and advanced training in Python and C++). Based in her London office, Argintaru says she usually starts her work around 8am or 8:30am and finishes around 6pm. “Before I started, everyone told me work-life balance was something you made,” she says. and often go out with friends.”

Click here to create a profile with eFinancialCareers. Head of Technology and Finance Make yourself known to recruiters hiring for her job.

Have a secret story, tip or comment you’d like to share? First contact: sbutcher@efancialcareers.com. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Please feel free to leave comments at the end of this article. All comments are moderated by humans. Sometimes these humans may be asleep or away from their desks so it may take some time for your comment to appear. (In that case I wouldn’t).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.efinancialcareers.se/news/2023/04/citadel-securities-internship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related