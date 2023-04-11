South Korea fines Google $32 million for blocking developers from releasing games on rival platforms





South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined Alphabets Google 42.1 billion won (about $32 million) for blocking developers from releasing mobile video games on a competing South Korean platform called One Store. I punished

KFTC said on Tuesday that Google has asked the South Korean video game company to exclusively release new games on the Play Store from June 2016 to April 2018. Further support for Google’s in-app exposure and global expansion.

One Store is the local peer of the Google Play Store and was founded in June 2016 by three South Korean telecom companies (SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus) and internet giant Naver.

Google’s local market share of the mobile Android app market has grown from about 80% to 85% in 2016 to about 90% to 95% in 2018, while One Stores’ market share was about 5% in 2018. from 10% and then decreased. In 2016, it decreased from 15% to 20%, according to data compiled by KFTC.

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog said the move was part of an effort to ensure fair competition in the app market by preventing the US tech giant from abusing its dominant position. .

According to a KTFC press release, Google Play and One Store generate more than 90% of their domestic sales from game sales. According to KFTC, Google’s actions have impacted game companies, from major video game makers such as NCSoft, Netmarble and Nexon to small and medium-sized game developers.

A Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement that it has worked diligently with the KFTC’s investigation and deliberation process over the past five years and believes it has not violated any laws. Google invests heavily in developer success and respectfully disagrees with the KFTC’s conclusions. Once a final written decision has been shared, we will carefully consider it in order to evaluate our next course of action.

In 2021, the KFTC fined Google $177 million for abusing its market power in the Android operating system (OS) market.

Google claims to have contributed to the growth and global expansion of Korean mobile game developers who have released games on Play over the past decade.

