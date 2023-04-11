Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 7: Defense technology that protects Israel’s security





During this Passover, Israel was bombarded with rockets and terrorism. So on this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, hosts Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey ask:

What types of weapons are being used against Israel? Are they more sophisticated than during previous escalations? What weapons and defense technology are needed to keep citizens safe? Israel How much is Israel investing in defense technology? How has the Iron Dome been upgraded? And how will smart weapons be used? What is the next big thing in Israel’s security?

To answer these questions, they asked General Yaakov Amidoror, former National Security Advisor and head of the Israeli military intelligence agency’s research division, and The Jerusalem Post, who has been covering the Middle East for more than a year. We speak with Seth Franzman, Senior Contributing Editor at . Ten years.

About Inside Israel Innovation

Israel is a startup country, a scale-up country, a unicorn country. Join Marjan Hoffman of The Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO – Strategy and Innovation and his JPost Business Correspondent Zacki Hennessy for an analysis of Israel’s most important innovations. In each episode, they highlight new tech trends, discuss the latest innovation news, and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. If you want to stay on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen to Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere you can get a podcast.

