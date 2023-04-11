Kids think Alexa is smarter than Roomba, but say neither should be abused: study





With Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot, millions of households around the world now have Alexa and/or Roomba devices. But what do the kids in these households think of these devices?

That’s exactly what developmental psychologists at Duke University are trying to answer in a new study, published Monday in the APA’s peer-reviewed journal, Developmental Psychology.

For this study, researchers recruited 127 children aged 4 to 11 from the northeastern United States. The participating children watched two 20-second clips of her about Alexa and Roomba before being asked a few questions about each device.

A more human Alexa

According to the university, children found Alexa to have more human thoughts and feelings than Roomba. But despite this, they felt that neither Roomba nor Alexa deserved to be yelled at or hurt. This feeling fades as the child grows older.

The kids also believed that both robots were probably not ticklish and wouldn’t feel pain when pinched.

Interestingly, Alexa’s mental and emotional abilities scored highly. Roomba didn’t work anymore.

Young children think Alexa has emotions and a heart, even though she doesn’t have a body. They also don’t believe that all technology has emotions and spirits, and they don’t believe that Roomba has emotions and spirits, so Alexa’s ability to communicate verbally is something special. Lead author Teresa Flanagan said in a press statement.

Further Insights on the Bonds of Children and AI

Studies like this could provide interesting insights into the relationship between increasingly intelligent devices and children. It also raises questions about how we treat machines and technology. These are of particular importance to developmental psychologists and parents.

For example, should adults set a good example for children by thanking Alexa, Siri, or even ChatGPT for completing a task?

But so far, researchers aren’t entirely sure why children think technology shouldn’t be abused.

Flanagan says it’s interesting because there’s another side to these technologies. Children, do you think you shouldn’t hit these things because they’re morally wrong, or because they belong to someone else and can be broken?

For example, a 10-year-old in the study told us not to shout too loudly, as this could damage the microphone sensor.

Ultimately, more research is needed to understand the motivations behind why children think that such technology should be treated the way it should be.

