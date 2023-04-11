Google Cloud VMware Engine Updates for Q1 2023





Today’s IT leaders are challenged to simultaneously support their company’s infrastructure, find opportunities for growth, and achieve their goals with fewer resources and budgets than ever before. He recently shared with three of his customers who are leveraging Google Cloud VMware Engine to reduce TCO and achieve these goals while transforming their organizations.

It is for these customer achievements that we received the 2023 VMware Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation Partner Achievement Award for delivering solutions that accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journeys. We are honored to receive this award and will continue to focus on delivering significant value to our customers.

Over the past few months, we’ve also made several updates to Google Cloud VMware Engine. Today’s post provides a summary of the latest milestones that make it easy to migrate and run your vSphere workloads in Google Cloud’s cloud-first, enterprise-class VMware environment.

In September 2022, we announced a number of updates including a preview of API/CLI support (available now). In February 2023 he also explained how to use NetApp CVS as a datastore for his VMware Engine.

Here are the main updates:

Availability of VMware Engine in Delhi, Santiago and Milan regions: This makes VMware Engine available in 17 regions around the world, each with 49 uptime for 5 or more clusters Support SLAs and meet the needs of regional and multinational customers. Additionally, we have also added his second zone in the London region.

Filestore datastore support for VMware Engine: Generally available in all VMware Engine regions, you can use Filestore High Scale and Enterprise tier instances as external NFS datastores for VMware Engine nodes. Filestore is a VMware certified NFS datastore with VMware Engine. Compute and storage capacity can be sized independently to meet the workload requirements of storage-intensive VMs. You can also leverage vSAN for low-latency VM requirements and scale Filestore from TB to PB for capacity-hungry VMs. Please contact your Google Accounts team if you are interested in this feature.

Stretched Private Clouds: These private clouds are stretched across two datazones and a monitoring zone within the same Google Cloud region. A stretched private cloud uses vSphere and vSAN stretched clusters to provide high availability of compute and storage against zone-level failures. This feature is now available in the Frankfurt and Sydney regions. Click here for details.

Support for Zerto solution version 9.5u1: This recovery solution enables continuous replication of critical infrastructure and application virtual machines (VMs) from your on-premises vCenter to your private cloud. More information on setting up Zerto can be found here.

Google Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery (GCBDR): GCBDR can be used to protect applications running on VMware Engine and can be managed within the Google Cloud Console. Google recently launched his GCBDR under the Google Cloud Platform Terms of Service to simplify the purchasing and support experience for our customers.

vTPM support: Google Cloud VMware Engine private clouds now support adding Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 virtual crypto processors to virtual machines. You can add a vTPM to your VM by following VMware instructions or by upgrading an existing VM to include a vTPM. For more information, please visit the VMware blog.

This is the end of this update. Bookmark the release notes for the latest updates to the service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure-modernization/google-cloud-vmware-engine-updates-in-q1-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related