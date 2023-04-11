Anthill Ventures Selects Five Singaporean Startups for India’s Urban Tech Market Through Its Global Innovation Alliance Program





Programs focused on mobility, energy, proptech, waste, water and sanitation, and smart city technologies.

Ailytics, Bizsu, Hydroleap, Seppure, and SwiftIOT have been selected for the GIA Acceleration Program. The program offers a highly immersive experience focused on lead conversion, fundraising and establishing a foothold in India. Anthill Ventures is India’s leading global venture capital and speed scaling ecosystem. announced that he has selected five startups from Singapore as his fifth cohort for the GIA (Global Innovation Alliance) programme. The program is run in partnership with Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore government agency responsible for developing companies and fostering the country’s startup ecosystem.

The GIA (Global Innovation Alliance) program is an opportunity for start-ups to adapt to India’s urban tech ecosystem, build market access connections and engage in funding opportunities. Fifth edition of program focused on urban technologies including mobility, energy, proptech, waste, water and sanitation and smart city applications – Ailytics, Bizsu, Hydroleap, sepPure and SwiftIOT among the five startups selected for the program , respectively, could have a significant impact on the Indian market.

The four-week experiential program is tailored to offer two-week knowledge sessions from key stakeholders across India’s urban tech ecosystem, including corporate leaders, investors, startup mentors and government officials. I’m here. These sessions are designed to introduce participants to the dynamic urban tech ecosystem and equip them with the necessary tools and strategies to effectively enter and scale their startups in India. increase. The program provided the startup with the opportunity for her one-on-one networking with more than 10 of her stakeholders, including companies, investors, mentors and ecosystem players during his two weeks. These connections have been carefully curated to help companies establish a strong foundation and quickly expand their operations in India.

To wrap up the four weeks, Anthill will host an Ecosystem Mixer on April 6th in Bengaluru to bring together key players in the startup ecosystem and enable selected startups to network, interact and interact with investors and market access providers. It provided an opportunity to make new connections. The event was attended by over 50 investors and key urban tech stakeholders. The event featured engaging talks, presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and his leaders of sorts.

The program also offers an optional immersive experience for three months. It focuses on converting leads into pilots his testbed and contracts. Startups will have access to Anthill’s top management team, Market Access’ network of customers, leaders and investors for market entry opportunities in India.

Anthill Ventures CEO Prasad Vanga said: We will partner with these innovative Singapore startups to drive urban tech innovation in India. ”

About 5 Startups: Video Analytics and Surveillance for the Construction Industry: Ailytics – They are early stage startups that have raised money from friends and family and are currently raising a seed round. His MVP of over 10 Singapore clients is ready and verified.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment: Hydroleap – They are currently raising a Series A round of funding. Funded by top VCs such as Spark Labs, SG innovate, Wavemaker, Seeds Capital and Entrepreneur First.

Membrane Technology for Chemical Separation from Solvents – Seppure – As a pre-revenue startup, they validated MVP and raised Series A rounds from SOSV, SG Innovate, and Entrepreneur First. They are currently trying to raise a Series B round of funding.

A Unique Energy Solution for Air Conditioners: Bizsu – Early stage company raising seed round.

Real-time Data Tracking and Monitoring: Swift IOT – As an early stage company, they are currently raising a seed round and already have 5 clients in Singapore.

India’s urban technology market is projected to reach $350 billion by 2025, and with over 100 corporate partners, over 30 investors, and 53 cities with over one million inhabitants, the program is set to compete with Singapore’s It provides a significant opportunity for start-ups to enter this rapidly growing market. India’s startup ecosystem is one of the fastest growing countries in the world. The GIA (Global Innovation Alliance) program gives startups access to this vibrant market. To date, the Global Innovation Alliance Program has supported 10 UrbanTech startups, 8 MediaTech startups, 7 HealthTech startups, and 6 Enterprise SAAS startups.

Anthill Ventures is a global venture capital and speed scaling ecosystem that invests in bold entrepreneurs who are building the companies of the future. With a focus on Healthcare, Mediatech, Urbantech and Consumer Lifestyle, Anthill delivers targeted and timely interventions that drive transformative growth for early stage startups. Our unique approach enables companies to help #scalewithspeed, reach a stronger growth trajectory and reach their full potential.

