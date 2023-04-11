Fitbit will begin encouraging users to move to Google Accounts this summer





Google and Fitbit have announced that existing Fitbit users will be able to start logging in using their Google Accounts this summer. Users don’t have to migrate to Google Accounts right away, but they should do so by 2025. If you’re a new Fitbit user of his, you’ll have to sign up for a Google account this summer.

Today’s announcement comes as no surprise given that the tech giant revealed last fall that from now on all Fitbit users will be required to log in using their Google accounts. Once you open the app, prompts will start appearing and you’ll be able to start your migration immediately.Alternatively, the user can[設定]You can also go to the menu.

It goes without saying that many users will not like the change, but Google is positioning the new login requirements as more convenient for users. According to the company, moving away from Fitbit’s login system to its own will give users unified privacy controls. Google also notes that users will be able to view and manage where they’re logged in across their Google accounts.

“Moving to a Google Account provides a great foundation for the future of Fitbits while providing additional benefits,” the company wrote in a blog post. “This is an important step in providing even more helpful updates and engaging experiences.

Other than the login experience, users should not expect changes when accessing historical health and health stats. Google also reiterates that Fitbit health data will not be used for Google Ads and will continue to be stored separately from Google Ads data.

Since Google unveiled the Pixel Watch last fall, the tech giant has integrated Fitbits’ services and products into its own portfolio. Fitbit recently removed all adventures, challenges, and open groups from the app. Before the acquisition, Fitbit touted social features as part of its platform and community, so the change came as a shock to users.

By finally requiring users to migrate to Google Accounts, users will be further removed from the Fitbit experience they’ve grown accustomed to over the past few years.

