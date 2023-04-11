New Google Maps feature makes it easier to navigate national parks





Google Maps is taking its powerful real-time navigation platform off the road and onto the trails of America’s national parks.

Related: Visiting National Parks This Summer? Plan Better Ahead

Thanks to our partnership with the National Park Service, Google Maps now gives users access to several new features that make it easier for travelers to navigate, discover and enjoy the great outdoors.

To do this, the Google Maps research team leveraged the expertise of national park rangers and managers to identify features that would be most useful to outdoor enthusiasts and provide valuable updates to our web- and mobile-based services. added.

TPG took a sneak peek at the new features and spoke with Jeremy Janus, a Colorado-based nature photographer, outdoor enthusiast, and Google Maps local guide, to see how national park visitors can be in nature. Learn more about how to make the most of your time.

National park trail routesGOOGLE MAPS

Prior to these updates, Google Maps only showed a pin pointing to the center of a trail when searching for national park trails.

Google Maps users can now see the entire trail route on a map, making it easy to find the start and end of the route, as well as the terrain.

RELATED: Check out these 4 great new Google travel planning tools

According to Janus, this feature makes hiking more accessible for beginners.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

“Planning can be the most overwhelming part of a trip to a national park, especially if you’re just starting out,” he said. It makes it so much easier to choose and prepare for the more detailed planning you need when tackling more intense backcountry trails in the future,” he added.

National Park Navigation Rocky Mountain National Park.Photo of Jeremy Janus

In addition to making national parks easier to navigate, Google Maps makes national parks easier to find.

New update includes better navigation to park entrances and trailheads. Many national parks are large enough to have multiple entrances. This will help you find the closest entrance to your accommodation or planned hiking area.

“Some parks, like Rocky Mountain National Park, have back doors that many people don’t know about, so this is a huge advantage,” Janus says. “Having a park entrance and understanding how to improve flow through the park would be a huge advantage.”

And if you plan to park your car and explore by bike or on foot, you can use the new Google Maps feature to see walking or biking directions to the nearest trail entrance.

CROWD SOURCED PHOTOS, TIPS AND REVIEWS GOOGLE MAPS

If you have a question about almost anything, you will often turn to Google to find the answer.

Please refer to Google Maps if you have any questions about visiting a national park.

For example, searching for Yellowstone National Park on Google Maps will show details of the park’s most popular attractions. This also includes user-generated information from travelers who have already been there.

The National Parks update will make it easier for users to share photos and information such as trail type and difficulty, how long it takes to hike, where to park and whether there are toilets nearby.

RELATED: Tips for Visiting the Busiest National Parks

Easily find the information that matters most to you, such as whether a trail is wheelchair accessible, the best time to visit when it’s less crowded, or which trail has the most Instagrammable views.

“This is especially useful if you have a short amount of time in the park and want to visit the must-see trails and attractions,” says Janus.

Downloadable national park map Zion National Park.Photo of Jeremy Janus

Surrounded by hundreds of miles of protected wilderness, Internet service can be erratic. Google’s new downloadable park maps allow users to navigate national parks without internet access or cellular data networks.

As an avid backcountry hiker, this is the feature Janus is most excited about.

“There are quite a few unserviced parts in almost every park. There is always the possibility of getting lost, but having a downloadable map is very helpful,” he said.

Even if you don’t use it, you can put it in your pocket and go hiking with confidence.

Conclusion

These new Google Maps features help you plan a perfectly customized National Park trip and make the most of your time there.

These features are currently available in all US national parks and should be available in parks around the world in the coming months.

Related reading:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepointsguy.com/news/google-maps-national-parks-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related