



FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) channels are becoming a staple these days, and their combination of familiar reruns and free news programming has skyrocketed in popularity. Most modern smart TVs you buy today contain a number of smart TVs. Roku and Amazon (with Fire TV) are both big supporters. And now Google is doubling over for linear FAST content.

Starting today in the US, the company’s Google TV platform will be adding a ton of FAST channels. Whether you’re watching from a Chromecast or a TV running the software, you’ll start seeing pop-ups in the coming weeks.

Google TV already offered FAST content from Pluto TV, but is now expanding to include channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News. On top of that, Google TV is adding its own FAST channels that you can stream without diving into the app.

Google TV has its own FAST channels that are ready to stream. GIF: Google

Google claims more than 800 free TV channels from multiple providers in one place. Please understand that in one place the company only refers to live TV guides. In some cases, you may have to install and open some of these apps in order to watch the associated channel.

As a sign of Google’s serious commitment to promoting FAST, it will be rolling out new TV guides and free channels to select Android TV devices later this year, and this will be exclusive to the new Google TV software. says not. If you have an Nvidia Shield TV or other Android TV based hardware, you may also see it there.

For those who refuse to pay for live TV subscription services of any kind, FAST programming can definitely help fill the downtime when they get bored with Netflix, HBO Max, or any other major streamer.

But if you’re paying for YouTube TV, Sling TV, or another service that’s already integrated with Google TV’s live guide, something new like this Avalanche might come close. And while there’s no way to completely hide FAST content, your subscription’s live TV channels will at least appear at the top of the guide.

Google TV’s live guide now includes free channels from Tubi, Plex, and more.Image: Google

You can save your favorite networks to the top of the guide for faster access, hopefully minimizing the need to scroll through dozens of linear channels containing shows you’ve never heard of. Sometimes it’s just part of the experience. At the very least, they are sorted into easy-to-browse categories.

The Live TV tab expansion comes after Google rolled out other changes to the Google TV interface, mostly focused on the home screen, in February. This redesign removes Movies and Shows from the main navigation bar,[For You]Moved to tab. Before that, Google cleaned up its library and streamlined its live guides.

As someone who sticks to the regular streaming tycoons, I’m increasingly interested in this whole FAST thing and would love to hear from people who use these services frequently.

What’s your favorite FAST channel? Are there any under-the-radar gems that are ad-worthy? It hit the spot and I know Samsung has a very sober Bob Ross channel. But with over 800 channels of random content on hand every night, I’d like to perfectly sum up what my time is worth. Comment out.

