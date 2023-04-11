Will Google lay off more employees soon? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said





In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, CEO Sundar Pichai said Google is "very focused" on the current opportunity and that "a lot of work remains".

By Sneha Saha: Google seems to be following tech companies like Meta and Amazon when it comes to layoffs. A new report suggests that one of the biggest tech giants is gearing up for another layoff soon.In one of his latest interviews, CEO Sundar said he expects Pichai to He hinted that there could be more layoffs at Google.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Pichai said Google is “very focused” on the current opportunity and that “a lot of work remains”. Google’s CEO emphasized that the company is prioritizing the areas that matter most and moving people accordingly.

A few months ago, Pichai said tech companies were aiming for 20% efficiency gains. In a recent interview, the tech company’s CEO said he’s working to make Google more efficient and that he “looks at literally every aspect of what we do.” Pichai also said the company is working to redesign its cost base in a lasting way. rice field.

“We are very focused on this set of opportunities and I think there is a lot of work left to do. AI also has important inflection points. It’s a work in progress,” Pichai said.

Google’s CEO also added: In a lasting way. We are definitely focused on creating lasting savings. While we are happy with our progress, there is still work to be done.

Pichai did not confirm or deny the possibility of a second round of layoffs, but did clarify that the company is focused on improving efficiency and prioritizing key areas.

Now, this is after the tech giant laid off about 12,000 employees worldwide in January this year. Google laid off its US employees first, followed by its Indian employees. If reports are to be believed, the company has laid off about 850 employees in India. However, the company has yet to officially release the numbers.

Google is making several other organizational changes to cut costs and make the company more efficient than ever. A recent report revealed that Google has suspended the provision of snacks and staplers to its employees. In fact, companies are asking people to share desks.

