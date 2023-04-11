Bring the kids! Maker Faire Miami’s celebration of technology and innovation inspires creators of all ages





Kristen Brenla

For years, Maker Faire Miami has showcased local artists, engineers, scientists, creators, crafters, and makers in the city they call home.

Held this weekend, April 15-16 at 9am at the Watsco Center on the University of Miami campus, DIY enthusiasts from across South Florida will gather to explore the latest in technology, art and projects in battlebots, robots and 3D. I’d like to introduce_______ Printing, woodworking, textiles, etc.

With the goal of inspiring and nurturing future entrepreneurs, STEM enthusiasts, and creators, Maker Faire Miami brings together industry professionals from across the country to connect with young creators, fostering creativity and innovation while shaping the future of technology. I’d like to introduce_______ The event started as Mini Maker Faire at He LAB Miami in 2014, but quickly scaled up to leave Mini behind.

Tom Pupo, Executive Director of Moonlighter Fab Lab and Co-Producer of Maker Faire Miami, said: Mario Cruz. Over the years, we’ve found Maker Faire Miami to represent the entire creative pipeline. A level playing field for everyone to showcase their talents, tell their stories and learn new skills.

Photos are from previous Maker Faire Miami festivals.

In addition to over 121 hands-on exhibits, guests will hear from world-renowned speakers in technology, engineering and science.

Each year, we feature and celebrate the work of local makers, inviting industry leaders from around the world to share their expertise through Maker Talks to educate and inspire them. Organizer. Maker Faire provides a unique environment where attendees can see, touch and interact with real projects and learn from makers and innovators of all ages. This is the magic of Maker Faire, the cross-pollination of creativity. ”

This year’s Maker Talks featured speakers include:

Tech genius, former Facebook engineer, author of App Kid Michael Sayman: How a Child of Immigrants Grabbed a Piece of the American Dream The Science Channel. Featured on CNBC, other major publications, CW&T, art and design practices Chei-Wei Wang and Taylor Levy, 2022 Cooper Winners of Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum National Design Awards design department. Madeline Gannon is a cultural leader of the World Economic Forum, one of the top 10 women in the robotics industry, and one of 50 women in the world’s most renowned robotics analytics insights. Researcher She is also the owner of the studio ATONATION.

That’s not all. Maker Faire Miami has also partnered with a local organization to host a weekend build event where students from his three schools in Miami-Dade compete to build the best electric car using his Infento engineering kits. Offer Ason, he said Cruz.

In addition, students at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, a classroom-based science project operated in partnership with NASA to advance NASA’s research on growing plants and agriculture in space, will become NASA scientists and engineers. Presenting their year-long project. .

Finally, Maker Faire Miami will offer a Maker Education zone. This is a series of talks and workshops aimed at shaping new ways of teaching, thinking and learning for educators and students, added Cruz and Pupo. All Title-1 and MDCPS Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics educators are free to attend. While brainstorming methods, participants are encouraged to share valuable techniques and resources that help create a fair, inclusive and relevant learning environment for students. We need to not only teach for the 21st century, but also learn from it.

Pupo says what we love most about Maker Faire Miami is the excitement and inspiration it brings to our young-minded community.

A one-day ticket pass to attend is $19 for adults and $16 for children ages 6-12. A two-day ticket pass to attend is $25 for adults and $18 for children ages 6-12. For more information on Maker Faire Miami, including how to volunteer and participate in this year’s showcase, visit https://miami.makerfaire.com/. To view the full schedule of events and exhibits, visit https://miami.makerfaire.com/schedule/.

Educators interested in participating can register here.

Organized and run by volunteers, Maker Faire Miami would not be possible without the support of local organizations, makers and volunteers.

For more Miami Tech Month events, visit miamitechmonth.com.

Read more about Refresh Miami:

Local News Support: Refresh Miami is proud to publish news articles for free and make them accessible to all. If you enjoy our content, please consider supporting us by subscribing or making a donation.

Krysten Brenlla is a Media Relations Specialist at Jackson Health System, managing media relations for the Health System’s Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Rehabilitation, and Miami Transplant Institute service lines. Prior to her role on Jackson, Krysten worked at Florida International University where she was the account manager for the FIU’s Office of Engagement. In 2022, Kristen completed her Master’s degree in Global Strategic Communication from her FIU.

Latest posts by Krysten Brenlla (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://refreshmiami.com/bring-the-kids-maker-faire-miamis-festival-of-tech-and-innovation-will-inspire-creators-of-all-ages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related