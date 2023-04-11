Google TV expands free streaming lineup to over 800 live TV channels including Tubi, Plex, Haystack and more





Google TV, the company’s smart TV operating system that powers Chromecast devices and a range of TVs, got a significant update today aimed at expanding access to free streaming TV. I’m here.The company announced today that access to free streaming channels like Tubi, Plex and Haystack News, in addition to the existing channel lineup of free streamers Pluto TV, will be redesigned.[ライブ]Announced to Google TV that it will integrate directly into Tabs. This tab lets you browse over 800 free live TV channels today, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and others featuring shows like Westworld, Law & Order: SVU, and The Walking Dead. We also organize our own sets.

The company claims the expansion will make Google TV the platform that offers the most free TV channels within a single electronic programming guide.

FAST channels (free, ad-supported TV) have seen increased consumer adoption in recent months, in part due to inflation and the ease of access to the channels. Unlike ad-supported video, FAST channels offer an experience similar to traditional cable TV, with content streamed live when viewed, potentially appealing to new cable cutters. And many FAST channel providers don’t require an account to start watching, making it easy to get started.

Many services are now adopting FAST channels to reach price-sensitive audiences while generating advertising revenue for service providers.

Such a FAST experience will also be a selling point for smart TV platform makers such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. For example, Roku Channel, Roku’s popular free streaming hub, hosts over 80,000 free movies and TV shows, as well as over 300 free live TV channels. Last year’s TiVo survey ranked Roku’s hub as the most popular ad-supported streaming service, with a 21.5% market share among consumers. Amazon’s Fire TV, on the other hand, offers a similar experience to Freevee, a free streaming hub that includes free live TV channels. Pluto TV, Xumo, Plex, Crackle Plus, Xperi and others have also long been serving FAST content to their audiences.

Additionally, YouTube began testing its own FAST channel hub earlier this year, and even Netflix says it’s open to considering the option.

For Google TV, the company is introducing a redesigned Live tab to make it easier for users to browse different channels without having to navigate from app to app. Here, users can also add their preferred channels to their favorites for a more personalized experience and browse recommendations.

There are quite a few free channels available today because Google prioritizes providing channels in a variety of languages. The new experience will include programming in more than 10 languages, including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese, according to the company. The channel offers a wide range of content, including news, blockbuster movies, true crime, reruns of old TV shows, cooking shows, and more.

Some of the new premium content such as “Westworld” is provided by license agreement. Warner Bros. Discovery signed deals with Roku and Tubi earlier this year to license thousands of hours of programming. Both companies then used it to create free, ad-supported channels on their respective services. “Westworld”, which was removed from HBO Max’s library, was among the licensed content.

Google appears to have struck a similar deal.

In addition to organizing free channels, viewers who subscribe to paid services such as YouTube TV and Sling TV can[ライブ]Google says you’ll be able to watch these channels on tabs as well. And if you use antennas to capture radio channels, they too feed into this new experience.

According to Google, the new live TV experience will launch today on all Google TV devices in the US. This includes TVs with built-in Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. The company plans to bring new TV guides and free channels to Android TV devices later this year.

