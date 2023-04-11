NYCEDC Launches Social Capital Building Platform, The Women.NYC Network





The Women.NYC Network aims to connect women and opportunities in New York City’s emerging industries and growth sectors

A hub to learn how women can thrive in high-growth sectors by attending programs such as meeting industry leaders, one-on-one office hours, events and small group sessions

New York City, NY The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) today announced the next phase of its Women.NYC initiative, The Women.NYC Network. The Network is a social her capital building designed to connect New York City women with resources to serve and identify opportunities in emerging industries such as offshore wind, life her science, technology and the green economy. Platform. The network connects women with industry leaders and offers her three types of programs to gain real-world experience in new fields. This includes virtual one-on-one office hours, small group discussions, shadowing experiences, and large quarterly programs. event.

To kick off The Network’s launch, NYCEDC and Women.NYC will host a public panel discussion and networking event. Today’s event will feature a welcome address from city officials and a panel discussion by her four women, all of whom will serve as her career advisors for the network. Panelists are:

Hosted by Dr. Joan Fallon, Founder and CEO of Curemark, Tinia Pina, CEO of Re-Nuble, Rosario Casas, CEO and Co-Founder of BCPartners Tech, Alicia Nieves, Anchor of FINTECH.TV .

The Women.NYC Network is an innovative program that breaks down traditional barriers in male-dominated industries and ensures that women have the opportunity not only to participate, but to thrive in New York City’s emerging industries. said Deputy Mayor Maria for Economy and Workforce Development. Torres Springer. The network’s carefully calibrated programming, supported by a diverse group of industry leaders, offers women a unique opportunity to explore and connect with New York’s economy of the future. We thank all career her advisors for their time and expertise in making this program a success and look forward to increasing diverse female representation in all employment sectors.

Women make up more than half of the population and nearly half of the workforce, but they are still underrepresented in high-paying, high-growth sectors of today and tomorrow, including technology, life sciences, the green economy and offshore wind power. NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said. The Women.NYC Network offers innovative programs that connect women with industry leaders to help women gain real-world experiences. NYCEDC is proud to work with Women.NYC to empower and expand access to emerging industries for women across five boroughs.

As a member of this historic first female majority city council, but specifically as chairman of the City Council Committee on Women and Gender Equity, I am thrilled with the launch of this platform. , emerging industries have been dominated by men. Initiatives like The Women.NYC Network are just what we need to bring gender equity to these critical sectors.

Faye Penn, Executive Director of Women.NYC and Executive Vice President of Initiatives at NYCEDC, said: Distinguished Volunteer for The Women.NYC Network Her advisor believes in a mission to help diverse New York women navigate an industry that offers high-paying jobs and growth opportunities, so she spends time and We provide expert insight. The program’s pilot was excited to unlock powerful connections for women across New York City, showing how strategic careers her contacts can make a big difference in even one of hers.

The network is designed as a gateway for women to high-growth sectors such as offshore wind, life sciences, technology and the green economy. These are the sectors New York City has identified for growth and investment, but they are gender-divided in many ways. Globally, women make up only 21% of the offshore wind industry and 8% of senior management positions. In New York City, women make up 34% of her tech workforce and just 24% of senior management. Women make up 48% of the total life sciences workforce, but only 10% of board members and 20% of leaders. The network will not only introduce more women to these industries, but also bridge the gender gap in these sectors by helping women navigate their careers through coaching and strategic networking activities. It is intended for

Registration for Virtual Office Hours and Small Group Discussions is now available on the Women.NYC website. Shadowing opportunities are expected to be available for her Fall 2023. Virtual Office Hours offer 30-minute sessions and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each advisor brings a wide range of expertise and these sessions are designed to help participants build strategic networks and identify new opportunities in emerging sectors. Small group discussions are held regularly, where one or her two mentors and her 10 to her 15 participants come together to discuss topics set through keynotes and Q&A sessions. These sessions are available virtual and in person. Shadowing Opportunities provide participants with the opportunity to shadow participating advisors at work. These opportunities are designed to allow participants to experience what it is like to work in leadership positions at their respective companies and gain first-hand knowledge of the day-to-day operations of their own sector and business. I’m here.

Key programming and mentoring sessions are also complemented by ongoing ongoing events such as panel discussions and large networking events. The event will continue to attract new participants to the program and new advisors, allowing all involved to continue building strategies. network. Women.NYC’s goal is to connect with her over 1,000 women on all of the network’s programming channels in her first year. This ambitious goal will continue to grow as The Network is able to expand its list of advisors, offerings and services.

The initial cohort of advisors joining the network and leading office hours and small group discussions will include:

Alicia Nieves, Anchor, FintechTVSonam Velani, Founder and Managing Partner of Streetlife Ventures Fabianna Rodiguez-Mercado, Co-Founder, Latinas in Tech and Chief of Staff, Cyber ​​Security, CitiDr. Joan Fallon, CEO, Curemark Tinia Pina, CEO Maria Rahmany, Director of Business Development and Portfolio Management, Columbia University Technology Transfer Office Rosario Casas, CEO and Co-Founder of BCPartners Tech Jessica Weis, Program Director, Women in Energy, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University Drake Hicks, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Manifest ClimateFatima Brown, Founder and CEO, Reclassify AICharlotte Broadbent, Offshore Wind Structural Engineer, COWIAlex Batdorf, CEO, Get Sh!t DoneRegina Gwynn, Co-Founder, Black Women Talk TechIngrid Busson, Global Regulation Head of Research, PayPalGayle Jennings-O Byrne, CEO of Wocstar Capital Kathleen Trigg-Jones, Founder and CEO of iWomanTV

I coach future professionals in technology because it’s important to give back what those before me have so generously given me. My virtual 1:1 office hour sessions are designed to help you understand your individual situation, steer your mentee in the right direction, find your niche, and discover how to add value in the ever-changing technology industry. increase. Staff, City Cyber ​​Security.

Mentorship with operators and company builders who have built the company from the ground up is very important to simply prevent the same costly and time-consuming mistakes they once made. Unfortunately, access to these people is difficult and few. That’s why it’s so important to create a community of captive girlfriends who can participate in conversations about trust with the company’s builders. Tinia Pina, her CEO of Re-Nuble, thanked women.nyc and her WOCSTAR efforts for saving others money and time and carving out this community for us. I’m here.

When I was in New York City government, we had one goal in mind. It was to put more money and power in the hands of women. Since her 2016, we have launched several initiatives that have helped over 17,000 women benefit from funding, mentorship and more to help them succeed in their careers. Life has a way of coming full circle. Now, as part of the Women.NYC Advisory Network, I am excited to help prepare her next 17,000 women for success. Let’s destroy the patriarchy, create wildly successful companies and build the world we want to live in!Streetlife Ventures founder and managing his partner Sonam Velani said: says.

Women helping women is the epitome of New York and why New York City is the ideal place for future industrial growth is Wocstar Capital CEO Gayle Jennings-O’Byrne.Me and Wocstar Capital Women are honored to join a diverse group of dynamic career women who are growing our city’s economy.

The Women.NYC Network is a unique opportunity to expand your knowledge, connections and horizons, said Ruth Ann Harnisch, president of The Harnisch Foundation, which funded The Women.NYC Network.

For centuries women have relied on others to validate and evaluate us. Cathleen Trigg-Jones, Founder and CEO of iWomanTV, thanks the Women.NYC network for reminding us of the power we create when women support women.

Each mentor contributes time, but funding comes from NYCEDC and The Harnisch Foundation. The network partners with Wocstar for operational support, programming and in-person events.

The network builds on its previous programming and infrastructure from the Women.NYC initiative, which piloted a successful Virtual Office Hours program in 2021-2022, and has expanded across all industries during the Covid-19 pandemic. helps connect women with mentors.

Women.NYC is a city initiative launched in 2018 created to help women of all backgrounds succeed in business and careers. Today, Women.NYC is focused on implementing tools and strategies that help connect women with careers in New York City’s future economy and emerging industries.

For more information about Women.NYC and The Women.NYC Network, visit our website. Although our services are aimed at women, regardless of gender or identity, Women.NYC and The Women.NYC Networks programs and resources are available.

About NYCEDC The New York City Economic Development Corporation is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that creates shared prosperity across New York City by strengthening communities and creating good jobs. We work with communities to bring emerging industries to New York City. Develop spaces and facilities for business. Empowering New Yorkers through training and skill building. And we invest in sustainable, innovative projects that make cities better places to live and work. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram for more information on what we do.

About Women.NYC Women.NYC, part of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, makes New York City the best in the world for women of all backgrounds to succeed in careers, run businesses and start startups. is an ambitious program created to ensure that it remains a place for Women.NYC advances gender equality and empowers the economy by building strategic partnerships with public and private sector partners, launching customized programs, and expanding economic empowerment programs in all cities. facilitates liquidity.

About Wocstar Capital WOCSTARS, an early stage investment fund focused on innovation brought to market by inclusive teams and women of color. The WOCSTAR Fund is changing the way investors and companies build, innovate and thrive in a world without digital boundaries. We actively invest in companies and technologies that are redefining how we consume content and resources, work, learn, build wealth and create a sustainable world.

