



Autodesk Inc., a leader in software design and manufacturing, has pledged $5 million to California State University, Northridge, to help build the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center. The facility accommodates engineering and computer science college academic programs, his STEAM programming focused on equities, and the Global Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub programming at CSUN. This brings the total corporate backing for the project to over his $7 million.

The new center is located near the center of the CSUN campus, next to Jacaranda Hall near the center of the campus at 18111 Nordhof Street, Northridge.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, April 14, with the formal program scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. Padilla, Congressman Tony Cardenas and Congressman Luz Rivas at the event.

Featuring equity as a core design principle, the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center expands local P-12 outreach in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) educational pathways and promotes innovative design and research. powered by cutting-edge technology that facilitates It includes labs for engineering, prototyping, pre-manufacturing, and iterative design, Beck said. Autodesk’s commitment to positive social change resonates deeply with CSUN’s mission. Their support has helped create a more equitable and inclusive academic community that supports student success.

Anagnost, who graduated from CSUN in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, said he was looking forward to the celebration.

Thoughtful educators at CSUN provided the support and mentorship I needed to get to where I am today, Anagnost said. Back on campus to ground her new Autodesk Technology Engagement Center is a pivotal moment for both me and Autodesk in supporting the next generation of innovators who will be making their way through these halls.

Padilla said he was pleased with the groundbreaking work done.

As the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate and one of the few senators with an engineering degree, I know the importance of increasing diversity within institutions that shape society. said Padilla. I am proud to secure $1 million in federal funding to build CSUN’s Equity His Innovation His Hub of Global Hispanic Serving Institutions. Investing in highly educated, passionate and diverse young leaders can truly build his STEAM workforce of the future.

Powered by Autodesk XR technology, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center will include an immersive Augmented Reality (XR) tour of what the new facility will look like, including CSUN’s Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub programming and this state of affairs. explore the intersection of State-of-the-art facility. XR is an umbrella term for a set of immersive and interactive technologies. Attendees will be able to virtually experience the approximately 32,000 square foot facility by walking through the architect’s Autodesk Revit model.

Designed by architecture firm AC Martin, the space will include state-of-the-art research, design, digital capture, and manufacturing labs, as well as maker spaces for the campus and the wider community. The center also includes a space for peer-led student support services to help students progress to graduation and transition to careers in STEAM and the creative and technology economy.

We are honored to provide STEAM opportunities to underrepresented students and to support the University’s comprehensive efforts to program and design the Center in collaboration with CSUN’s student stakeholder group.

Two years ago, Autodesk was one of the first companies to invest in CSUN’s Center for Integrated Design and Advanced Manufacturing. With corporate support, a feasibility study set the direction of the facility. His $25 million state allotment from California Governor Gavin Newsom, made possible with the support of Padilla, Rivas and Cardenas, expands public-private partnerships to connect communities with preschool through university partners, It has led to the realization of a hub that promotes new promotions. University officials say they will provide an educational pathway to support future innovators and creators.

With significant support from Apple as part of its racial equality and justice initiative, CSUN is the host campus for the new Global HSI EquityInnovation Hub program, which will be available in the region, statewide through the California State University system, and nationally. We are starting an initiative. This initiative launched the CSU HSI Community Grant Program to foster innovative practices in STEAM and accelerate educational equity at CSU Hispanic institutions. $2.1 million was awarded to 17 CSU HSI community grant programs in the program’s first year.

California State University, Northridge (CSUN), one of the nation’s largest universities, offers award-winning undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 36,000 students annually and is an urban comprehensive university with more than 400,000 alumni. It is a university and supports the local economy. Since its founding in 1958, CSUN has had a significant and long-term economic impact in California, generating approximately $1.9 billion in economic impact and approximately 12,000 jobs each year. CSUN is one of the top 20 Hispanic service providers in the nation for Latinx alumni. More than 70% of CSUN students are first-generation college students, and 60% come from historically underrepresented groups. Money magazine consistently ranks CSUN as one of the nation’s most transformative universities by putting diverse students on a path to higher career earnings.

