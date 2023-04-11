OnePlus Launches Nord Buds 2 With Special Offer With Nord CE 3 Lite 5G





Read on to find out about the specs over the life of the new launch.

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings a bigger and better OnePlus Nord Core Edition experience with upgraded battery, camera, performance and entertainment.

Larger-than-life camera: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a massive 108 MP camera system and 9-in-1 pixel binning for brighter, sharper and more natural photos . Built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology captures enhanced detail and clarity even in low light, and 3X lossless zoom allows you to capture faces, flowers, and other distant objects in maximum clarity. can. The smartphone also comes with an upgraded portrait mode with a 2MP depth-assist camera that adjusts the depth of field for lifelike clarity while using the rear camera, and features like bokeh and effects to further enhance your photos. There are also additional features such as filters. A lineup of different video modes, including slow motion video to capture high-definition action shots, and dual view video mode to shoot Vlogs using both front and back camera views at the same time to bring out your creative side.

Battery beyond its useful life: One of the biggest upgrades of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is its massive 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition. This is usually only found in OnePlus’ flagship smartphone models. This boosts his battery from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. So you can spend the whole day taking pictures and videos, chatting and streaming your favorite movies and his OTT shows. Your smartphone offers a cold charging experience, with 12 built-in temperature sensors working in the background to keep your phone cool while it charges. Plus, the Smart Battery Health Engine extends your phone’s battery life and preserves capacity. This enables smart, adaptive charging that matches your charging and sleeping patterns, prevents overcharging and premature aging, and can extend lifespan by up to 4 years with daily charging.

Incredible performance: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which boosts performance as you use your smartphone for gaming, streaming, productivity and more. This smartphone upgrades the fast and smooth OnePlus device experience with a robust GPU, improved power efficiency and support for dual 5G mode networking with Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity. This experience is further enhanced with 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, allowing you to convert space on your hard drive into temporary virtual RAM so you can transition between different apps and multitask faster .

Gaming at scale: For those who love gaming on high-performance smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G promises to take your gaming experience to the next level with exclusive gaming optimizations. OxygenOS 13.1 lets you reduce system lag and screen tearing with an upgraded GPA frame stabilizer to earn all your points while gaming. Features like Quick Startup and Game Focus Mode take you straight into your last saved game. You won’t have to negotiate annoying opening animations or ads, and you can even block unwanted notifications.

Larger-than-life display and design: The overall visual experience of this smartphone is immersive with its large 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD display, giving you more space to game or watch your favorite shows. The display comes with a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio and an adaptive refresh rate that adapts to the user’s usage habits for a completely seamless experience. With a peak brightness of 680 nits, the screen in direct sunlight Every detail is crisp and clear when you look at it.The Life OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a very sleek look with its glossy exterior and back. It has an easy-to-use flat-edged design. Available in two exciting shades of Pastel Lime Chromatic Grey.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer crystal-clear, impactful bass for all your favorite numbers. The earbuds use AI algorithms to cancel out low-frequency responses, making them work consistently at high and low volumes.

Better-than-life clarity: Experience the best sound quality, whether pop or rock, soul or EDM. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come with an oversized 12.4mm driver unit. This is the largest driver unit and improves the base quality by allowing more air inflow and improving the sound. An additional titanium layer on the vibrating diaphragm increases audio stiffness, while a high-tensile copper coil increases tension and durability, while providing instant response for audio that appreciates clarity and boldness. increase. These earbuds also feature 25dB of active noise cancellation, which helps block out all unwanted background sounds.

Bigger-than-life bass: The BassWave algorithm preserves audio quality true to the original and exhibits a wide range of bass. To balance sound quality, Master Equalizer’s Dynamic Bass Enhancement corrects weak bass pitches and slightly corrects strong basses, allowing you to enjoy the highest quality voice calls. This experience is further enhanced by the Advanced Clear Call feature enhanced by a dual microphone system that amplifies the human voice during audio or video calls.

Bigger battery: The OnePlus Nord Buds 2’s powerful battery gives you up to 5 hours without the case and up to 27 hours with the case when the AAC and ANC features are turned on. If you spend a lot of time outdoors and need to recharge, a 10 minute charge is barely enough for the next 5 hours if the ANC feature is turned off. This fast charging feature is included in both the earbuds and the charging case. The earbuds are made using eco-friendly materials and look sleek with designs inspired by space elements. It is resistant to water and dust, so you can take it anywhere without worrying about damage from rain, sweat, sand, etc.

bigger than life offers

As part of a special launch offer, get OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth 2,299 completely free when you buy OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on April 11, until stocks last.

Offer valid for purchases at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Store, authorized stores and select partner stores while supplies last.

If you miss the early bird discount, you can get 1,000 off OnePlus Nord Watch when you buy OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store app between April 12th and April 15th. On April 30th, buy OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store app and get 500 off OnePlus Nord Watch.

Disclaimer: This article was written by HT Brand Studio on behalf of the brand.

