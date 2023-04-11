Google TV takes on Roku with 800+ free TV channels





Google TV is becoming more like basic cable. The company announced today that it will make viewing ad-supported live TV channels a core part of its platform, adding content from several new providers. The news comes months after the company was reportedly in talks with media companies to add similar content to YouTube.

Starting today, Google TV will add free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News to existing FAST content on Pluto TV. Additionally, Google is adding built-in channels on Google TV that you can watch without downloading or launching the app. The service currently aggregates more than 800 free channels, according to the company.

FAST is an industry term for linear streaming content that is ad-supported, meaning it airs at specific times like traditional television. (Think your standard afternoon show on TNT or TBS.) Already adopted by competitors like Roku, FAST Channels turns streaming into an experience akin to channel surfing in the old days, and live TV streaming. further proves that is essentially a cable transmitted through another pipe.

According to Google, the content includes shows like Westworld (which Warner Bros. Discovery has removed from HBO Max), Law & Order: SVU and The Walking Dead. Also includes news content from NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox. We also have international programming in over 10 languages, including Spanish, Japanese and Hindi. Plus, the programming is wrapped up in an updated TV Guide, which Google says makes browsing easier and faster. The Google TV Live tab also includes content from YouTube TV or Sling TV (if subscribed), bringing all your live TV content together in one place.

Google TV changes start today, but the company says they’ll roll out in the next few weeks (Google Classic), so you might have to wait a bit before trying it out. Requires a Google TV device like , or a Sony, TCL, Hisense, or Philips TV with Google TV built-in. The company says the feature will be coming to Android TV devices later this year.

