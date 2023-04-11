StartEd Google Cloud Alliance Unlocks Potential in EdTech Ecosystem





As the education sector has undergone a transformation over the past few years, EdTech startups have risen to meet learner demand and help address some of the biggest challenges in education. At Google Cloud, we are inspired by how EdTech startups continue to solve challenges with agility, innovative technology, and determination. We are proud to help EdTech make learning more personal, secure and accessible, and we are working to connect EdTech startups with the right people, products, and best practices to help them grow. bottom.

Announcing a new partnership with StartEd

Google Cloud announces partnership to offer mentor-based programming for EdTechs. StartEd is an organization that fosters educational innovators working in early childhood, K-12, higher education, workforce and adult learning.

Founded by entrepreneurs nearly a decade ago, StartEd is on a mission to attract and develop a network of innovators working to ensure equal, quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. . Each year, the company trains and connects thousands of diverse entrepreneurs, educators and investors in for-profit and non-profit organizations and works with businesses, foundations and institutions of higher learning across the nation.

StartEd has helped grow over 2,500 companies and has built a mentor network of over 800 senior leaders with deep expertise in early-stage EdTech companies. The StartEd community now has over 25,000 members.

StartEd CEO and Managing Director Ash Kaluarachchi said: This partnership not only expands our mission to empower and nurture the world’s educational innovators at every stage of their journey, but it also unlocks unprecedented potential across the EdTech ecosystem. Together, we are poised to redefine the future of education and work and create a lasting, positive impact for the next generation.

Mentoring and networking opportunities for EdTech startups

Through this partnership, US-based EdTech startups can apply to a new program, StartEd, sponsored by Google Cloud. The program gives start-ups access to personal coaching, hands-on training, business support, and a large network of industry experts to help accelerate growth and transform education. Beyond the StartEd benefits, startups have access to cloud credits, Google Cloud technical support, and coaching from Google’s educational leadership.

Apply now for StartEd sponsored by Google Cloud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/public-sector/started-and-google-cloud-team-support-edtech-startups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related